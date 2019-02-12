One interesting consequence I see of communications platforms such as this is the interplay between the increased capacity of employees to interact and share opinions with senior leaders, and the inherent need for leaders to set a strategic course that may differ from those opinions. Put another way, just as any social media or internal platform can allow companies to embrace greater transparency and openness, they can create a new problem where leaders may — very visibly — be seen to disagree with or ignore the publicly stated opinions of their followers.