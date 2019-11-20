It will use Honeywell’s monitoring and predictive analytics platform in oil sector

Abu Dhabi: Adnoc on Wednesday announced a 10-year partnership with Honeywell to start one of the largest predictive maintenance projects in the oil and gas sector, as the group looks to maximise its operational efficiency.

Under the agreement, Adnoc will utilise Honeywell’s monotiroing and predictive analytics platform, with the AI technology helping in cost savings, predicting equipment stoppages, reducing unplanned maintenance, raising safety and reliability.

Adnoc’s predictive maintenance project is part of the company’s flagship Centralised Predictive Analytics and Diagnostics (CPAD) programme. CPAD, which underpins Adnoc’s 2030 smart growth strategy and Oil & Gas 4.0 initiatives, aims at transforming the company’s operations to maximise value from every barrel of oil.

“In an era where the oil and gas industry is being disrupted on multiple levels, it is important that we continue to drive innovation and seek new advanced technologies to further optimise performance and deliver sustainable returns,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and group chief executive officer of Adnoc.

“Adnoc’s predictive maintenance project is significant in scale and in its application of AI technology, and marks an important technological milestone for the industry. Honeywell was selected as our valued technology partner to provide these state-of-the-art solutions after a highly competitive and rigorous process,” he added.

Adnoc will deploy Honeywell’s analytics platform at its Panorama Digital Command Centre in its headquarters, which currently aggregates real-time information across all business units and uses smart analytical models, AI and big data to generate operational insights. The addition of Honeywell’s solutions will enable the central monitoring of up to 2,500 critical rotating equipment across all Adnoc Group companies.

The latest project is one of many digital transformation initiatives announced by Adnoc, as the company looks to keep pace with rising global energy demand. Its other digital projects include the use of AI-assisted value chain modelling, rock image pattern recognition technologies, and blockchain-based hydrocarbon accounting.

The group will next year raise its oil production capacity to four million barrels per day (bpd), and by 2030 that number will rise to five million bpd.