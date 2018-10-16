Abu Dhabi: The inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), hosted and organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (Adnec), will kick off tomorrow and run up to October 20.

The event is expected to attract as many as 20,000 local, regional and international visitors and provide a window into the fascinating leisure marine heritage of Abu Dhabi.

Visitors can look forward to a “uniquely Abu Dhabi experience”, where state-of-the-art luxury superyachts will be displayed side by side with traditional fishing boats, abras, and a wide range of leisure marine and fishing equipment.

The event, which will be held at the 31,000 square metre purpose-built Adnec marina, will see the participation of over 270 exhibiting companies from 25 countries, with as many as 90 boats berthed at the venue.