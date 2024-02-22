Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Samsung Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV

Pros

Slim, elegant design

Spectacular brightness with QLED

Excellent gaming features

Dolby Atmos sound

Cons

Reviewers say TV contrast could be better

Looking to upgrade your television this Ramadan? The highest-end model in Samsung’s QLED TV range is the Q80C, and it’s a solid choice, since it’s nearly 40 per cent off. This 55-inch TV has exquisite brightness, along with deep, rich colours that showcase the best of Quantum HDR+ content. The TV features Direct Full Array backlighting, which allows for a much tighter control of each dimming zone. It’s extremely slim, yet still manages to integrate an array of smart features. The TV is a treat for gamers, who’ll find that it has incredibly low input lag, HDMI 2.1 bandwidth with VRR (variable refresh rate) support, and a Game Mode that offers excellent HDR brightness. Samsung’s 4K resolution is as clear and vibrant as it gets, and its smart features make streaming your favourite shows as easy as pressing a button. Reviewers say its audio matches the viewing experience, thanks to Dolby Atmos’s multidimensional sound, but the television’s contrast may not be good enough to make the content stand out in a dark room.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh227.38 for 12 months with select banks. Add an in-home wall mounting service with a professional for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh171, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh363.

Best Appliance Deal: Bissell Multiclean Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner

Pros

Wet vacuums carpet and upholstery stains

Ideal for car rides with children and pets

Includes special shampoo formula

Automatic shut-off when tank limit is reached

Cons

Wired

Heavy to move around

Are stains on rugs or upholstery stopping you from inviting guests over for iftar? Let Bissell’s Spot and Stain machine take care of it – it treats tough stains on car seats and carpets using heat, water and chemicals. If you have little children or pets in your home, then you might find this Bissell vacuum helpful, but our expert previously noted that if stains aren't a common occurrence, then a paid service would be cheaper. Though it’s not as compact as other models in the same range, weighing nearly 4kgs, the corded machine has two canisters for dirt and water and a hose to immediately lift stains. Your order even comes with two sample bottles of Bissell’s special shampoo.

Bonus: Redeem 15 per cent off with a HSBC credit card by entering code ‘HSBCMAR15’ at check-out. Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh58.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

Best Grocery Deal: Hamdard Rooh Afza

If your iftars are incomplete without Rooh Afza, you’ll be happy to learn you can pocket savings even as you stock up on this refreshing drink. Comprising a wide range of fruit and herb extracts, from pineapple and orange to coriander and vetiver, the drink immediately quenches your thirst and is ideal for warm evenings. Reviewers in the comments use it as a base for a variety of drinks, from lemonades to smoothies.

Bonus: Redeem 15 per cent off with a HSBC credit card by entering code ‘HSBCMAR15’ at check-out.