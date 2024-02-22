Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Amazon Echo Show 8

Pros

Loud, clear sound

Wide range of features

Hi-res camera with auto-framing

HD touchscreen

Cons

Limited bass response

With an eight-inch HD screen, the latest Amazon Echo Show 8 is a compelling smart display that makes daily routines a lot easier to manage – something you’ll appreciate in Ramadan. The Echo Show 8 has a flat, bright HD screen that is angled slightly upward. The newest iteration now supports spatial audio, and an improved, 13MP camera sensor that includes auto-framing – a huge bonus for video calls. You can ask Alexa to play the Quran, tell you the weather, and create timers and alarms. You can also control compatible smart home devices via the Zigbee smart home hub, and gain access to the thermostat, lights and smart plugs, among other gadgets. If you have more than one Echo Show device at home, it even acts like an intercom, which is perfect for letting members of the household know it’s time for iftar. Overall, reviewers are happy with the device’s ability to stream videos, and understand their instructions from across the room. However, while the device delivers room-filling audio, don’t count on it for authentic bass – some reviewers found their favourite tunes noticeably distorted at maximum volume.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a limited warranty.

Best Appliance Deal: Black+Decker Portable Digital Handheld Garment Steamer

Pros

35-second heat-up

Auto shut-off feature

Intuitive digital display

Good for vertical and horizontal use

Cons

Water tank empties quickly

Get ready for all the iftar gatherings and Eid parties you’re looking forward to this Ramadan, with a handy garment steamer that’s 22 per cent off. This Black+Decker version is portable and lightweight, and great for both horizontal and vertical use. It has a digital LED display that lets you know when the water is low, among other things. Reviewers like that it heats up in 35 seconds, and that it has an anti-calc system, which gives it a longer lifespan. The steamer offers up to 26g/min of continuous steam, which is great, but some reviewers say this means the 250ml tank empties out quickly so you’ll need to refill at least once while ironing your clothes.

Bonus: Redeem 15 per cent off with an HSBC credit card by entering the code ‘HSBCMAR15’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Arabian Perfume Deal: Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud Aswad

A complex scent that suits both men and women, Swiss Arabian’s Shaghad Oud Aswad is a bestseller on Amazon, with over 8,700 four-star reviews. The fragrance opens with floral and woody notes, and a touch of saffron, gradually leading into floral heart notes of rose and jasmine, with patchouli and spices. At its base is the unique fragrance of agarwood, and warm, leathery amber. Oud wraps it all up for a memorable finish. Pick up this scent for yourself or a loved one while it’s 28 per cent off.

Bonus: Redeem 15 per cent off with HSBC credit card by entering the code ‘HSBCMAR15’ at check-out.