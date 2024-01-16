Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Home Electronics Deal: Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100

Pros

User-friendly controls

Dimmable light

Customisable light intensity

Fade-to-off feature

Cons

Time duration cannot be changed

Do you know someone who’s always late for work? Gift them Lumie’s sunrise alarm clock, which went viral on social media recently, for the gentle, natural way it wakes up users. This smart clock mimics the sunrise, and increases the intensity of its light over a 30-minute period. The science behind it is that the brightening light prompts your body to reduce the production of melatonin, or sleep hormones, and increase its levels of cortisol, so that you wake up feeling refreshed, instead of groggy. Similarly, you can set the clock to simulate a fading sunset, so the light dims over a period of 30 minutes - something parents in the comments find handy when putting their children to bed. However, do note that the duration is fixed at 30 minutes and cannot be altered.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year warranty for Dh33.

Best Electronics Deal: Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Pros

Loud, clear sound

Wide range of features

Improved camera

Cons

Few video streaming options

With an eight-inch HD screen, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is a voice-controlled smart display with speaker that will make your daily routine a lot easier to manage. You can ask Alexa to play music, create timers and alarms, and even control compatible smart home devices, like the thermostat, lights and smart plugs. Some reviewers say they like to use it to check out who is at the front door, when they hear their video doorbell ring. If you have more than one Echo Show device at home, it even acts like an intercom, which is perfect for letting members of the household know it’s time for dinner. Overall, reviewers are happy with the device’s ability to understand what they’re saying from across the room. However, some wish the screen had the ability to stream apps like Netflix.

Best Perfume Deal: Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, here’s a great pick from luxury perfumes: the classic Bleu de Chanel fragrance for men is 50 per cent off. A fresh, clean scent that carries woody notes, it’s a masculine scent that isn’t overbearing. With the first spritz, you’ll smell bright top notes of lemon and mint, with grapefruit and pink pepper kicking it up a notch. The refreshing scent then settles into heart notes of ginger, nutmeg and jasmine. Finally, you’re left with a sensual base of incense, patchouli, musk and sandalwood, with cedar and vetiver adding to its woody accords. Loyal reviewers say they have worn this scent during both daytime and evening events, and they’ve never been disappointed.

Best Grocery Deal: Nestle Nido Fortified Milk Powder

Amazon’s pre-Ramadan sales are on, so now is a good time to stock up on grocery essentials. This 1.8kg bag of Nestle Nido milk powder, for instance, is 32 per cent off. It’s rich in immunity-boosting vitamins and minerals, and is made from full cream milk and fibre. The bag is sufficient for 64 servings (about 16 litres), and is free from preservatives and artificial colours and flavours.