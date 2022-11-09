Single’s Day (November 11) is around the corner and noon is already ramping up the shopping extravaganza with its biggest multi-brand ‘buy one get one free’ offer on all your favourite brands - from Loreal Paris and NYX to Maybelline New York and The Face Shop. Just use the code ' B1G1' on many of the products below, to take advantage of the offer.

There’s more. If you’ve been saving up to buy styling and grooming tools, this is the perfect time to pick it up – get 40 per cent off on brands like Philips, Braun and Babybliss. And if you’re planning to shop for gifts for the upcoming holiday season, you can now enjoy up to 50 per cent off on fragrances and skincare from all-time favourites, like The Ordinary, Clinique, La Roche Posay, and more.

Whether you’re updating your makeup kit, or picking up perfumes for a loved one, take home big savings right now, on noon. Here is our curated list of the best beauty picks on Single’s Day.

1. Best Facial Cleanser: Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water and Daily Makeup Remover

Micellar Cleansing Water Image Credit: noon

Pros

Multipurpose cleanser

Hypoallergenic formula works with sensitive skin

Easy to apply

No rinsing needed

Cons

Cannot be used without a cotton pad

With the swipe of a cotton pad, Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water cleanses your skin of any dirt and impurities, removes makeup and even draws away the effects of pollution. The cleanser is formulated with micelles, which are tiny clusters of molecules that attach themselves to oil, makeup and debris like magnets. Ideal for sensitive skin, this facial cleaner has neither perfume nor alcohol, so it’s gentle and soothing. It’s easy to apply – just pour some drops onto a cotton pad, press lightly onto the face, eyes and lips for a few seconds without rubbing, and voila. Your skin is left soothed and cleansed – no rinsing required!

Bonus: This product is eligible for the coupon code B1G1.

2. Best Mascara: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, Black

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Image Credit: noon

Pros

Flexible brush reaches every lash

Provides volume and length

Formulated with bamboo extract and fibres

No clumping

Cons

Not as long-lasting as you'd expect it to be, reviewers say

Maybelline New York’s Sky High mascara went viral on Instagram and TikTok, and we can see why. You’ll never go back to a three-step mascara routine once you’ve tried this quick and effective product. Reviewers say the formula feels extremely wet initially, but if you wipe the bristles of the exclusive Flex Tower mascara brush on the rim of the tube before applying it, you’ll be amazed by the results. The mascara thickens, lengthens and even curls lashes – all in one go. It exudes a natural, sophisticated look, and you can add on more coats for added thickness and drama, without worrying about clumpy lashes. While some reviewers said they saw a decrease in curl and length in their upper lashes by the end of the day, it was by no means a dealbreaker.

Bonus: This product is eligible for the coupon code B1G1.

3. Best Nail Polish: Rimmel London 60 Seconds Super Shine, 315, Queen of Tarts

Rimmel London 60 Seconds Super Shine Image Credit: noon

Pros

Glossy, trendy colour

Long-lasting

Quick drying

Easy to apply

Cons

Brush is wider than usual and needs careful attention when in use

Let’s face it, life gets busy. If you’re looking for an on-trend, glossy nail polish that you can apply in no time, this is it. Rimmel London uses three-in-one colour technology to deliver an ultra-shiny colour, with a base coat and glossy top coat – all in one stroke. Reviewers say it dries in under a minute and the colour has a young, edgy feel. The nail polish’s Xpress brush is precise and easy to use. Pick up this colour or choose another from dozens of options!

Bonus: This product is eligible for the coupon code B1G1.

4. theBalm Mini Meet Matt(e) Hughes Liquid Lipstick Set, Multicolour

theBalm Mini Meet Matt(e) Hughes Liquid Lipstick Set Image Credit: noon

Pros

Limited edition kit

Hydrating formula

Multiple shades

Paraben-, cruelty- and talc-free

Cons

Some reviewers said not all shades suited their skin tone

Not all matte lipsticks are equal – many overly dry ones tend to make you wish you had used a chapstick instead. But that’s definitely not the case with theBalm’s Mini Meet Matt(e) Hughes lipstick set. With six vibrant, mini lipsticks in a range of shades, this collection makes for the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. Happy reviewers say they’re loyal, repeat customers of this brand, and appreciate the fact that the lipstick doesn’t crack, flake, or dry their lips out. Pick up the set right now, at a great discount – it’s over 60 per cent off!

5. Best Gift for Men: Versace Eros, 100ml

Versace Eros Image Credit: noon

Pros

Appealing design

Lasting scent

Versatile fragrance

Cons

Not ideal for formal occasions

Launched in 2020 and considered to be one of the best high-end colognes in the market lately, Versace Eros is a fragrance that has a wide, youthful appeal. It features an aromatic fougere fragrance, with bold notes of mint, green apple and lemon, that move on to geranium, ambroxan and tonka bean before settling on a base of Madagascar vanilla, patchouli, and Atlas cedar. The bottle, designed by Donatella Versace herself, is a block of azure glass adorned with Greek frieze motifs. It’s fresh, vibrant and the ideal gift for men, this holiday season. Get it while it’s 35 per cent off!