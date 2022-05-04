It doesn’t take a lot for teeth to yellow – most causes boil down to age, coffee and tea stains, and tobacco use, even if we brush and floss regularly. Luckily, these stains can be lifted from the enamel with the help of a professional or, better yet, over-the-counter whitening kits when dentist appointments are not feasible. So we looked up some of the best rated at-home teeth whitening kits on Amazon that are budget-friendly and get the job done in a matter of days. From gels to strips, your options also include less abrasive vegan and all-natural formulas.

To get your radiant, pearly smile as soon as tomorrow, order your kit as a Prime member. And don't forget, if you love any of these products, Subscribe and Save for easy, auto-scheduled deliveries.

1. Best Overall: Opalescence PF Mint Teeth Whitening (Pack of 4)

Pros

Contains fluoride to protect enamel health

Professional-grade tooth whitening gel

High concentration of carbamide peroxide to remove stains

Cons

Can cause gum sensitivity, if the gel comes in contact with gums

Needs trays, which are not included

Without affecting the health of your enamel, this Opalescence tooth whitening gel uses potassium nitrate and fluoride, with 35 per cent concentration of carbamide peroxide to remove stains. Since it’s of the highest concentration, you only need to wear the sticky gel for 30 minutes over your teeth using custom upper and lower trays, which are not included. This at-home kit comes with four syringes in mint flavour for a more pleasant whitening experience. Reviewers tip potential buyers to store the kits in the refrigerator as soon as they arrive.

2. Best Budget: Crest 3D Whitestrips, Vivid Plus, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 24 Strips (12 Count Pack)

Pros

Easy to use for beginners

Results in 10 days

An addition of two one-hour strips

Value for money

Cons

Everyday use can cause tooth sensitivity

Packaging may vary, checking with seller is advised

Achieving a bright smile can be as easy as peeling off strips and applying them to your teeth. Ranked as the best teeth whitening strips on Amazon, Crest 3D Vivid Whitestrips promises results after 12 treatments, 10 pairs of 30-minute strips and two pairs of one-hour Express Whitestrips. According to reviews, continuous use can cause sensitivity, which they’ve dealt with by spacing out treatment days.

3. Best Travel Kit: GLO Science Brilliant Teeth Whitening Gel Treatment Kit

Pros

Brush-on applicator

No trays needed

Includes lip care treatment

Cons

Needs consistent application in a day

Works better with GLO’s LED mouthpiece device

Another gel treatment for you to consider is GLO Science’s teeth whitening vials. Coming 10 in a pack, these pocket-sized vials are fitted with bristles at the top like the regular toothbrush, so all you have to do is carefully brush each tooth with it. The gel is formulated with pure hydrogen peroxide and is completely cruelty-free, which means each vial offers six doses of multi-use. For those who are on-the-go, this is a great option since it’s portable and doesn’t need rinsing after. Your kit will come with a hydrating lip care treatment in a tube, made with vitamin E.

4. Best Gentle Chemical Strips: Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips

Pros

Contains natural ingredients

Cruelty-free, vegan

Available in 10 flavours for a more pleasant experience

Does not slide off teeth

Value for money

Cons

Consecutive 14 days of treatment needed

Can cause gum sensitivity, if comes in contact with gums

If you prefer a gentle chemical formula, try Zimba’s teeth whitening strips that use natural ingredients alongside hydrogen peroxide. In this pack, you get two sets of 14 treatments each, one infused with coconut oil and the other menthol. Leave the strips on for 30 minutes, peel off and rinse after each use for 14 days to see results, as long as they don’t come in contact with gums. Although they don’t whiten teeth drastically by several shades, reviewers still find this affordable option practical.

5. Best for Sensitive Teeth: Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips, 21 Treatments

Pros

Non-toxic ingredients, excludes harsh bleaches like peroxide

Targets bad breath with essential oils

Little to no sensitivity, as per reviews

Repeated use will not damage enamel

Cons

Strips may not cover all teeth

Takes 21 days to show results

Lack of a bleaching ingredient might hinder results

For a kit that does not bleach but rather uses ingredients like coconut oil, Dead Sea salt, sage oil and lemon peel oil, Lumineux’s strips can be used as many times as you want. They are certified non-toxic and enamel safe, especially with coconut oil acting as a natural whitener. Apply two strips every day for 30 minutes for the recommended 21 days to see results. Not only does the kit whiten teeth, but it also targets bad breath with essential oils like mint, basil and clove.

6. Best for Quick Results: Novashine Teeth Whitening Kit

Pros

Five-day treatment

Blue LED light mouthpiece included

Contains hydrogen peroxide for quick results

Cons

Expensive

Not an on-the-go solution

Novashine contains a two-step treatment in its teeth whitening kit for long-lasting results: a whitening gel and a blue LED mouthpiece. The kit only includes two syringes so your product will last you five days, using the mouthpiece to lock in the gel for 30 minutes each time. What does the blue LED light do? It speeds up the teeth-whitening process by breaking down the gel. To turn on the device, all you have to do is connect it to your phone using the provided USB cable.

7. Best LED Light Kit: AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit

Pros

Full, comprehensive kit

Battery LED lights, with timer

Comes with one-size mouth tray and retainer case

High concentration of carbamide peroxide for lasting results

Cons

Expensive

Another at-home kit with LED whitening technology is Auraglow’s all-in-one package, which comes with two syringes, teeth trays and an LED light accelerator. Instead of lugging around a wired device, this battery-operated accelerator offers you the convenience of going about your chores, hands-free. The device also alerts you every 10 minutes with a beeping alarm to help you keep track of your 30-minute session. Each syringe contains 5ml of whitening gel formulated with 35 per cent of carbamide peroxide.