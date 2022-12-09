Nothing says winter like dry, dehydrated skin and a flaky scalp – but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Dr Anna Zakhozha, a specialist dermatologist at 7 Dimensions Medical Centre in Dubai, explains why winter has such a potent impact on our bodies: “Cold air, dry indoor air, low humidity levels, and harsh wind can make your skin less radiant than normal — not only your face, but also your hands, feet, and scalp, as they are exposed to the elements. During winter, people with eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis may have a seasonal recurrence of those dermatoses. So, changing your skin care routine in the winter would be beneficial.”

There are several ways to ensure your skin is well looked after, in the months ahead. Keeping your shower temperature low and using a humidifier in the bedroom is a good place to start. Dr Zakhozha added: “Apply a lotion after showering, with ceramides that repair the skin barrier, and switch to a gentle hydrating facial cleanser. Reduce harsh exfoliants and use products with AHAs and BHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids) as exfoliants instead, twice a week. Consume more healthy fats, such as olives, nuts, seeds, and fish, and use a sunscreen.”

Contrary to popular belief, it’s just as important to use sunscreen in the winter, as it is in the summer. Dr Zakhozha said: “No matter how thick those overcast clouds look in the winter, up to 80 per cent of the sun’s rays can still penetrate them. There have been numerous studies that have shown that regular use of sunscreen has anti-aging effects. So, sun protection is the key to healthy looking skin.”

Several products – from shampoos to facial cleansers to sunscreens – are available on noon and have been developed specifically for rehydrating, moisturising and reviving your skin and hair.

We’ve curated a list of the best options for you to include in your morning and evening routine this winter, with a few products that you can use to keep your baby’s sensitive skin nourished, as well. Check them out below:

1. Best Hair Care Set: Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No.5 Conditioner Set

Pros

Complete, two-in-one hair care solution

Colour-safe

Suitable for all hair types

Visibly reduces frizz

Cons

Some reviewers did not care for its strong fragrance

Protect your hair from everyday stress and dry winter weather, with this shampoo and conditioner set by Olaplex. The No.4 Shampoo is restorative and highly moisturising – it works to repair bonds, reduce breakage and strengthen hair. Reviewers like that even a small amount suds up well and feels refreshing. The No.5 Conditioner complements the shampoo by reducing frizz and leaving your hair shinier, stronger and healthier than before. Both products are made with vegan ingredients, are paraben-, phthalates-, sulfate- and cruelty-free, and work well on coloured hair, too.

2. Best Facial Cleanser: CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser (For Normal to Dry Skin)

Pros

Gentle on the skin

Suitable for all skin types

Non-comedogenic, non-irritating and fragrance-free

Cons

Doesn’t double up as a makeup remover

If you’re looking for a gentle face wash that doesn’t leave your face feeling tight or dry afterward, reviewers rave about CeraVe’s Hydrating Cleanser. With hydrating ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid, the cleanser does a fantastic job of restoring the skin’s natural barrier, and sealing in moisture. It doesn’t foam up, rather it has a creamy texture that helps ensure your skin feels nourished. Reviewers appreciate that the cleanser doesn’t irritate the skin, and is fragrance-free, but wish it could also exfoliate or remove makeup so they wouldn’t have to purchase a separate product for that step.

3. Best Serum: The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% And Zinc 1% Clear, 30ml

Pros

Vegan

Formulated with no oil, alcohol, silicone, nuts or gluten

Safe for sensitive skin

Cons

Some reviewers have experienced pilling on their skin

If you’ve always struggled with achieving an even skin tone, and deal with oily skin, try The Ordinary’s fantastic product. This serum features niacinamide, a skin-brightening vitamin that has been proven to reduce redness, inflammation and even wrinkles. Reviewers rave about how it visibly reduces hyperpigmentation from blemishes, and love the fact that it works effectively on sensitive skin. However, a few have noticed pilling – when the serum doesn’t soak into the skin properly and forms tiny particles that collect on the skin. It's a problem that’s easily solved if you make sure to apply the serum thoroughly – just a few drops to cover your entire face before you put on your moisturiser in the morning and evening.

4. Best Sunscreen: Cosrx Aloe Soothing Sun Cream, 50ml

Pros

Doesn’t leave a white cast

Hydrating sunscreen

Fast-absorbing, non-greasy texture

Suitable for all skin types

Cons

Some reviewers said they were put off by its strong floral fragrance

Just because winter’s here doesn’t mean we’re safe from harsh sunrays. Popular Korean brand Cosrx will ensure you’re well protected with its Aloe Soothing Sun Cream that offers SPF 50+ protection, without leaving streaks of white on your face. This versatile product, formulated with aloe leaf extract, doesn’t just completely block ultraviolet (UV) A and UV B rays, which are associated with skin ageing and skin burn, but also hydrates dry skin. Reviewers say it applies just like a lightweight, creamy moisturiser, and blends in seamlessly with makeup. There’s no oily or greasy shine, either. It’s the perfect sun cream to wear every day, through all seasons.

5. Best Sunscreen for Oily Skin: Eucerin Oil Control Sun Gel-Cream, SPF 50+, 50ml

Pros

Long-lasting

Matte finish with anti-shine effect

Protects oily and blemish-prone skin

Fragrance-free

Cons

Not suitable for dry skin

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, and are looking for sunblock that works extra hard at ensuring your skin doesn’t clog up, try Eucerin’s Oil Control Sun Gel-Cream. Unperfumed, ultra-light, and non-greasy, this sunscreen uses sebum-regulating Oil Control technology to give the skin an immediate, anti-shine effect that lasts up to eight hours. The Sun Gel-Cream also uses ingredients like glycyrrhetinic acid, which supports the skin’s DNA repair ability, and uses UV protection to reduce skin damage from both the sun and the high-energy visible light (HEVIS) that is all around us. Make this an essential part of your daily skincare routine, starting today.

6. Best Blemish Remover: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Corrective Unclogging Care, 40ml

Pros

Lightweight texture

Does not irritate skin

Non-comedogenic, oil-free, fragrance-free

Cons

Can dry out skin if used all over the face

Small quantity

Say goodbye to spots and blemishes with La Roche-Posay’s highly effective unclogging cream. Use it to remove marks on the face, unclog blocked pores and smooth out your skin. The brand claims that skin imperfections look visibly less red within 24 hours, and localised imperfections appear significantly reduced after eight days. Reviewers attest to the fact that this product works, especially after a month of use, when they’ve noticed their skin’s texture appearing shine-free, and more refined. However, a few experienced dryness on the face, when they used the product all over, so they recommend targeted application instead.

7. Best for Frizzy Hair: Garnier Ultra Doux Nourishing Hair Food, 390ml

Pros

Three-in-one formula for dry hair

Pleasant fragrance

Silicone-, paraben-, and dye-free

Cons

Not suitable for oily hair

Tame the frizz and revive dry hair this winter with Garnier Ultra Doux Nourishing Hair Food. It’s exactly as it sounds – made with natural, vegan ingredients, the product is enriched with super food extracts that give your hair a nourishment boost. Reviewers love that they can use it in three ways – as part of a hot oil treatment, a hair mask, or as a leave-in cream. This particular blend combines banana and shea to create a pleasing fragrance, and leaves your hair looking healthier and glossier than ever before.

8. Best Baby Facial Cream: Sebamed Protective Facial Cream, 50ml

Pros

Hydrates and moisturises skin

Can be used as an antifungal cream

Reduces skin irritation

Paraben- and silicone-free

Cons

Includes slight fragrance, which may not suit sensitive skin

Full of hydrating and moisturising ingredients, like vitamin E, panthenol, chamomile tea extracts and allantoin, Sebamed’s facial cream is the perfect solution for dry facial skin in babies. Its moisturising complex prevents dryness and protects the skin’s barrier, and even has anti-fungal properties. Reviewers say the cream is quickly absorbed by the skin and has even worked to reduce irritation from rashes. Apply it on your baby’s face every day in the winter, for healthy, protected skin.

9. Best Baby Balm: Mustela Stelatopia Emollient Organic Baby Balm, 200ml

Pros

Provides long-lasting hydration

Fast-absorbing

Fragrance-free

Cons

Reviewers say it does not fully treat eczema

A rich, creamy balm that provides instant comfort, this baby balm by Mustela is a must for itchy babies. The cream contains two specific natural ingredients that work wonders in replenishing and soothing the skin – sunflower oil distillate, which guards the skin’s moisture barrier, and avocado perseose, which preserves the skin’s cellular richness. Ideal for babies with dry or eczema-prone skin, it’s effective even for newborns. Reviewers say they’ve seen visible results within a day, but babies with eczema may require stronger creams on a regular basis.

10. Best Baby Diaper Rash Cream: Bepanthen Protective Baby Healing Ointment, 30g

Pros

Hydrating formula

Suitable for sensitive skin

Free from parabens, fragrances, preservatives, colourants

Cons

Sticky texture

Drier winters can be hard on babies, especially those with sensitive skin. If your baby frequently suffers from nappy rashes, consider Bepanthen’s healing ointment, which contains pro-vitamin B5 that aids in natural skin recovery, while keeping the skin moisturised. You don’t have to worry about perfumes, preservatives or colourants – this product has none. Reviewers say the ointment removes any sign of redness or soreness, but can be quite sticky when applying.

