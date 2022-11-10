Head into the new season with a fresh workout wardrobe, from running shoes to athletic tees. With the right footbed cushioning and breathable activewear, hitting your fitness milestones is going to be a breeze. It’s important that your attire, whether you’re out jogging or in the gym lifting, is moisture-wicking, airy and doesn’t impede performance. Reliable foot support is just as crucial – make sure your go-to pair has enough traction and shock-absorbing properties to protect your feet from exhaustion. And, if you pick the trendiest sportswear, you get the best of both worlds. So we curated shoes and activewear for both men and women, loved by buyers on noon, all of which double as athleisure wear in everyday life. All of these are express items, meaning they’ll get to you as soon as possible.

1. Best Running Shoes for Men: Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature

Pros

Eco-friendly shoe

Soft midsole foam

Piston-like outsole grooves

Mesh areas for breathability

Cons

Expect there to be some squeaking, say buyers

A bestseller on noon, the Revolution 6 Next Nature by Nike is a lightweight, flexible shoe geared towards runners. If you were a fan of the preceding model, this latest version comes with an even softer midsole foam. The rubber outsole has a unique pattern underneath, which creates a piston effect for the runner, aiding them in dashing ahead. There’s plush mesh on the toe box and along the collar for maximum breathability. You’ll be running in a pair that is made with 20 per cent recycled materials and has laces that are 100 per cent recycled.

2. Best Running Shoes for Women: Puma Softride Vital Repel, Pink

PUMA Softride Vital Repel Running Shoes Image Credit: noon

Pros

Comfortable sockliner and midsole

Highly cushioned running shoe

Attractive design

Zoned rubber outsole for traction

Cons

Reviewers say the colour is darker in person

Experience Puma’s SoftFoam+ in this pink Softride Vital Repel pair. This is the brand’s own comfort sockliner that provides soft cushioning to prevent all-day fatigue. Couple it with the full-length Softride midsole, and you’re getting a shoe that will support you through marathons and long distances. The breathable knit mesh upper ensures a less sweaty run. Reviewers attest to the comfort levels with five-star ratings.

3. Best Walking Shoes for Men: Skechers Squad Sport Shoes

Skechers Squad Sport Shoes Image Credit: noon

Pros

Memory foam insole and shock-absorbing midsole

Lightweight

Machine-washable

Cons

Medium-width fit only

Skechers are great for tossing into the washer when they get sweaty after a session. The Squad Sport is no different – it’s machine washable, despite the signature Memory Foam insole and shock-absorbing midsole inside. Since it delivers overall airy comfort, the shoe is quite versatile. It can be worn on holiday, when playing a casual sport or used as a daily pair for walking and running errands. You can slip these on and off with ease, without worrying about loose shoelaces hindering your fitness activities.

4. Best Walking Shoe for Women: Under Armour Surge 2, Black

UNDER ARMOUR Surge 2 Running Shoes Black Image Credit: noon

Pros

EVA midsole and sockliner

Super comfortable and lightweight

Can be used as a walking shoe

Rubber pods underneath for extra grip

Cons

Expensive

The highlight of this shoe is the rubber outsole – it has strategically placed rubber pods on the heel and forefoot for added grip. The Under Armour Surge 2 is an all-rounder running shoe that offers stability, flexibility and the right degree of cushioning. Both the sockliner and midsole are made of EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) to keep your strides lightweight and comfortable. You can also expect excellent arch support, so walking in them is quite pleasant. Besides black, the shoe is available in white and pink.

5. Best Athleisure Shoes for Men: Adidas Adi Classic Running Shoes, White

Adidas Adi Classic Running Shoes Image Credit: noon

Pros

EVA outsole

Fits true to size

Casual and sporty

Can be washed

Cons

Some reviewers are wary of staining the white upper

A flattering white pair goes with just about any workout attire. The Adidas Adi Classic is a vintage shoe, designed with athletic feet in mind while staying true to their casual retro style. Step into these running shoes that have an EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) outsole, which absorbs shock with every stride. Reviews say they feel light on the feet and survive wash cycles well, advising fellow buyers to order true to their size. Choose from other colours in grey and black.

6. Best Athleisure Shoes for Women: Adidas Duramo SL 2.0 Running Shoes

Adidas Duramo SL 2.0 Running Shoes Image Credit: noon

Pros

Versatile running shoe for everyday wear

Cushioned foot bed

Made from recycled materials

Soft heel

Cons

Runs small, per reviews

Our pick for women’s white pair is the Duramo SL 2.0 shoes by Adidas. Retailed as daily-wear running shoes, these kicks are a match for a yoga session, running errands and even dressing up for hangouts. Its mesh upper not only keeps you cool but features at least 50 per cent of recycled materials. Thanks to the soft heel and Lightmotion cushioning, reviewers say it hardly feels like they have footwear on. They do note that the shoe runs small and suggest sizing up.

7. Best Workout T-Shirt for Women: Reebok Workout Ready Activchill T-Shirt, Black

Reebok Workout Ready Activchill T-Shirt Image Credit: noon

Searching for the perfect tee to take on morning runs? Check out Reebok’s Workout Ready Activchill T-shirt, made with soft nylon jersey fabric that instantly cools the skin, even during an intense session. It has a relaxed fit with a crewneck and a chic slit down the back for maximum breathability and movement. Reviewers say the tee runs small, so order a size up if necessary.

8. Best Training T-Shirt for Men: Puma Fav Cat Training T-Shirt Dark Grey Heather

PUMA Fav Cat Training T-Shirt Dark Grey Heather Image Credit: noon

Puma’s Favourite Cat T-shirt is designed to withstand long hours spent under training. The fabric features the brand’s dryCELL moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry, and flatlock stitching to reduce unnecessary friction. Plus, there are side vents to ensure breathability. You’ll be wearing activewear that’s made from 50 per cent recycled polyester.

9. Best Sports Bra: Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Sports Bra

Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Sports Bra Image Credit: noon

Coming in pink, blue, white and black, the Nike medium-support sports bra is true to size and pulls on with ease. There’s a removable one-piece pad that can be inserted easily into the pad pocket post-washing. This is your go-to support for moderate-intensity activities, like jogging, cross-training, spin and brisk walking. It’s made from 50 per cent recycled polyester, besides spandex.

10. Best Running T-Shirt for Men: Nike Running Short Sleeve T-Shirt, White

Nike Running Short Sleeve T-Shirt White Image Credit: noon

A men’s tee made for high-performance running, the Nike Dri-FIT Run is part cotton, part polyester, with sweat-wicking properties. The fabric captures the moisture from the skin and moves it to the fabric surface for drying. Reviewers attest to the softness of the shirt with five-star ratings.