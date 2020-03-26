Turn up the volume! Listen to Lamborghini's 830-horsepower track special scream at the top of its voice

Judging by this teaser video there is a very good chance that you will hear Lamborghini's next V12-powered hypercar before you actually see it! The as-yet-unnamed model packs a 12-cylinder engine and in the 17 second preview it sounds better than ever.

The naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre - an evolution of the engine found in the mighty Aventador S - is heard roaring away as it approaches its redline. It has been tuned to deliver 830 horsepower.

The Italian carmaker’s in-house design center, Centro Stile, and its racing division, Squadra Corse, joined forces to create the model which is developed for track use. It features numerous vents, wings, and scoops and will also pack plenty of carbon fibre to help keep the weight down.

Its front sub-frame is made from aluminium, and that an innovative self-locking-type differential makes the car more drivable as it approaches its limits. Centre-locking wheels wrapped by sticky Pirelli tyres are part of the package, too.

Lamborghini will release additional information in the coming months and the video does not reveal too much else; we are not shown the supercar’s overall lines but it appears the test driver gets in to the car via a scissor door suggesting the model is Aventador-sized.

Or, could we be seeing a preview of the Aventador's replacement? It was supposed to be due out in the early 2020s with hybrid power…