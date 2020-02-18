This hypercar will do 0-100kph in just 1.9 seconds

Following the first teaser video released last week, California-based company, Czinger, has come out with a second video that announces the 21C hypercar’s power and performance figures. It says the 21C is powered by a 1,250 hp (1,233 bhp) hybrid powertrain and is capable of 0-100 kph in just 1.9 seconds. Czinger says the powertrain has been developed in-house, as is the ‘additively manufactured’ vehicle structure.

Shown being tested at the Alameda Naval Base in San Francisco, California, Czinger Vehicles’ 21C is designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from the ground up in Los Angeles, California. The 21C, which is touted by its makers as “an evolutionary leap in performance vehicle creation”, will be officially launched at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 3, 2020.

