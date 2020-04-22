Can go from 0-100kph in just 2.3 seconds with Ludicrous+ engaged…

Not that it lacked much pace before but now the Tesla Model S Performance boasts even quicker acceleration... Image Credit: Tesla

With Ludicrous Mode engaged the Model S Performance can hit 100kph from rest in just 2.4 seconds making it one of the fastest vehicles you can buy. But now, Tesla has revealed that the updated model is even faster.

Tesla says the electric saloon can go from 0-100kph in 2.3 seconds with Ludicrous + engaged, the same as a Lamborghini Huracán Performante. It didn’t explain the update or disclose if it was due to updated hardware or software but this makes it quicker than its closest rival, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S…

Tesla updated its launch mode which now uses a new "Cheeta stance" for the adaptive air suspension which lowers the front axle, improves traction and, in turn, acceleration but an even faster Model S is on the way; the Plaid version was spotted testing on the Nurburgring sporting massive aero upgrades and it is rumored to include a third electric motor.

Tesla also updated the Model X Performance’s acceleration by subtracting a tenth of a second from its 0-100kph estimate. It went from an already quick 2.7 seconds to an even more impressive 2.6.