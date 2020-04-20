Plane makes an emergency landing on a busy highway - drivers keep tailgating it!

A plane suddenly descends on to a busy highway, zig-zags left and right narrowly avoiding all of the vehicles before eventually coming to a stop… It sounds like a scene from the Hollywood action movie franchise Fast and Furious, but we’re not talking about a CGI trick sequence here, this actually happened…

Technical issues forced the pilot of a Piper PA-28 Cherokee to make an emergency landing on a highway in Quebec, Canada, and several drivers' cameras captured the shocking moment.

The pilot had been trying to reach a nearby airport following mechanical problems but the single engine plane couldn't make it that far. So, he did the next best thing – he landed it on Highway 40 near St-Augustin-de-Desmaures.

The pilot did an admirable job in performing such a smooth landing – but motorists around the plane continued to tailgate it as if it was just another vehicle!

No injuries were reported and later, firefighters arrived on the scene, and a truck came to tow away the plane.

