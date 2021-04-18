1 of 8
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new flagship electric sedan, the EQS, which it believes will redefine the all-electric luxury vehicle segment as it takes on Tesla and other automakers that are already vying for a share of the luxury EV pie.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 8
The EQS is the first all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-EQ. It is also the first model to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
With ranges up to 770 kilometres and an output of up to 516 hp, the powertrain of the EQS befits a sedan in the S-Class segment. A performance version with up to 630 hp is also being planned.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
All EQS models have an electric powertrain (eATS) at the rear axle, while the versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS at the front axle.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
The MBUX Hyperscreen takes centre stage in the interior. This large, curved screen unit sweeps almost from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens appear to merge into one as they sit under a single glass cover. The 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 8
Mercedes’ Energizing Comfort onboard experience includes three Energizing Nature programs; Forest Glade, Sound of the Sea and Summer Rain. The carmaker says these provide an immersive and realistic on-board sound experience, with the calming sounds having been created in consultation with the acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton. Meanwhile other associated programs use lighting moods and images to address other senses.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 8
The EQS can be charged with up to 200 kW at fast charging stations with direct current. Power for up to another 300 kilometres is recharged in just 15 minutes. At home or at public charging stations, the EQS can charged with AC using the on-board charger.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 8
“We set the bar very high,” with this car, Daimler Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said. “Customers in this segment expect a blend of hi-tech innovation and modern luxury... and that's what we're trying to achieve with the EQS,” he added. Daimler has not revealed pricing yet for the EQS, saying that will come in the summer closer to the launch date.
Image Credit: Supplied