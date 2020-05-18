Nissan USA has already joined the long list of automobile brands making protective equipment for frontline health workers fighting the global coronavirus pandemic. The Japanese automaker has now announced that it has begun making protective face shields for healthcare workers in Japan fighting COVID-19.
The carmaker said it plans to produce 2,500 shields a month at the Nissan Technical Center, the Nissan Research Center, and the company’s Yokohama Plant.
Following a request from the Japanese government, Nissan is also studying ways to support companies that manufacture ventilators and artificial heart-lung machines by proposing improvements to manufacturing procedures, and providing working space or manpower.
Nissan is already making protective face shields for health care workers in Michigan, Mississippi and Tennessee. Meanwhile, in the UK, a team of volunteers from the Nissan Sunderland Plant have been supporting the delivery of protective face shields. In Spain, Nissan is beginning production of medical respirators in collaboration with Hospital de Sant Pau, the engineering company QEV Technologies and the Eurecat technology center. Manufacturing of the respirators will begin this week at Nissan’s Powertrain Plant in Barcelona.