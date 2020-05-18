Apart from making face shields, brand looks to join fight against pandemic in other ways

Nissan USA has already joined the long list of automobile brands making protective equipment for frontline health workers fighting the global coronavirus pandemic. The Japanese automaker has now announced that it has begun making protective face shields for healthcare workers in Japan fighting COVID-19.

The carmaker said it plans to produce 2,500 shields a month at the Nissan Technical Center, the Nissan Research Center, and the company’s Yokohama Plant.

Following a request from the Japanese government, Nissan is also studying ways to support companies that manufacture ventilators and artificial heart-lung machines by proposing improvements to manufacturing procedures, and providing working space or manpower.