Was originally planned for May 20 reveal but has now been postponed indefinitely

GM has postponed its upcoming May 20 reveal of a GMC-branded electric Hummer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: GMC

The latest automotive event to be delayed indefinitely because of COVID-19 is the highly anticipated reveal of the GMC-branded electric Hummer.

General Motors, who announced earlier this year that it was to bring back the model, says it will be rescheduling the reveal which was originally planned for May 20 but that development work is “on track and undeterred.”

"While we cannot wait to show the GMC Hummer EV to the world, we will reschedule the May 20 reveal date. In the meantime, the team's development work continues on track and undeterred. We invite all to stay tuned for more stories on this super truck's incredible capability leading up to its official debut," read a statement from GMC.

This screen grab from a teaser video shows the GMC Hummer from a birds eye view - and it's near impossible to make out any clear design details... Image Credit: GMC

GM has been teasing the reborn Hummer in several photos and videos including a Super Bowl ad featuring NBA star LeBron James and a short teaser video which shows a CGI simulation of the Hummer driving on a forest road, but the design details are not clear.

It is said to produce 1,000 horsepower and have a 0-100kph acceleration that’s faster than a Ferrari SF90 Stradale (3.0 secs) along with a fully independent air suspension.

It was to be built the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan, but with the coronavirus shutting down most assembly plants all over the world GM may have to come up with another plan.