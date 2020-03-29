Watch! Bugatti Chiron vs Formula 1 car vs Bloodhound LSR drag race simulation

Aiming to beat the 763mph land speed record set in 1997 by Andy Green is Bloodhound LSR and during high-speed test runs, their jet car hit a new top speed of 628mph. They are getting closer to the record - but how would the Bloodhound LSR fare in a drag race against a Bugatti Chiron, a Formula 1 car and a standard road car?

Sadly, the coronavirus has put a stop to literally everything meaning this race cannot be had - but that has not stopped the team in creating a video showing a virtual drag race between them all...

The video shows the EJ200 Eurofighter jet engine make a slow start as it takes time to spool up and produce thrust and in that time the Chiron and F1 car race into the lead with the Bugatti ahead. The standard car is lagging way behind but then from out of nowhere the jet car catches up and beats its competitors by a long way...

We would love to see a drag race like this for real once this pandemic is over and life gets back to normal - and we hope and pray that it happens very soon.