Nice Côte d'Azur, the second-largest international French tourist destination after Paris, is a unique place with a rich architectural and cultural heritage, an incomparable cuisine, and art of living.

Although a destination of choice all year-round with more than 300 days of sunshine, Nice Côte d’Azur’s winter is particularly alluring. The Mediterranean takes on unique shades of turquoise and the Alps don their white down in the distance, while temperatures dip to 12 degrees Celsius.

This winter, head to Nice Côte d’Azur to savour the comforting flavours of Nissarde cuisine, marvel at the floats of the Nice Carnival, discover the rich heritage and find a pure moment of pleasure during a shopping session.

Image Credit: Supplied

The Nice Carnival

Every year in February, hundreds of thousands of visitors descend upon Nice for two weeks to be a part of the Nice Carnival – France’s No 1 carnival and one of the top three in the world alongside Rio and Venice. Take in the beautifully decorated floats, colourful costumes and enchanting performances by troupes from across France and Europe. The explosion of colour and lively music make this an unmissable event during your winter stay.

A Unesco World Heritage Site

Image Credit: Supplied

As the winter resort city of the French Riviera, Nice's inclusion in the Unesco list is based on an urban ensemble covering 522 hectares. Explore the famous Promenade des Anglais as well as the bourgeois, tree-lined districts of Cimiez and Mont-Boron, the sublime villas and charming hotels scattered throughout the various districts, the vegetation that is both local and exotic, and the urban planning and architecture that have shaped the city over two and a half centuries of tourist activity.

Rich cultural heritage

Nice boasts an exceptional cultural heritage too. The light and beauty of the Nice Côte d'Azur have inspired great artists such as Matisse and Chagall in Nice and Renoir in Cagnes-sur-Mer. Make sure to visit the various museums that house prestigious collections to get a deeper understanding.

Image Credit: Supplied

There are also architectural follies in the form of châteaux and mansions from the Belle Époque, neo-classical facades and Baroque churches and chapels to experience first-hand.

Stroll through the narrow streets of Old Nice to explore its history, architecture and local markets at your own pace or set off to discover the hilltop villages and lose yourself in the narrow streets that will reveal a thousand secrets.

Gastronomical delights

Simple and wholesome, Nice's cuisine honours the products of the region. Olive oil is used in every dish, as are aromatic plants such as basil, garlic, thyme, and rosemary. Discover the local cuisine in restaurants that have been awarded the Cuisine Nissarde label, guaranteeing that tradition is maintained: socca, pissaladière, ravioli, and a host of dishes will delight your taste buds.

Image Credit: Supplied

Shoppers’ paradise

Packed with elegant boutiques, shopping centres and colourful markets, Nice Côte d’Azur is a shoppers’ paradise, which attracts lovers of fashion as well as connoisseurs. Renowned names coexist with local boutiques offering unique, elegant and enchanting creations. Whether you are at a small craftsman’s shop or a big name, be prepared to find a rare gem that will take your breath away.

The CAP3000 shopping centre in Saint-Laurent-du-Var was voted the best shopping centre in the world in 2022, with its 300 shops and sea-view restaurants.

Then there is Galeries Lafayette. Established in 1916, the destination has today grown to encompass five floors, where you will find more than 600 brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle. If you think you would need a personal advisor to help you make the right choice, that’s also at your disposal. After the shopping, treat yourself to a relaxing wellness experience at its new beauty area. Wrap it all up with a delightful lunch or gourmet coffee at Le Bella Bay overlooking the Place Massena.

Image Credit: Supplied