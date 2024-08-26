Pakistan's agri-food sector achieved a significant milestone in financial year 2024, with exports reaching $8 billion (Dh29.38 billion), a 37 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. This figure indicates Pakistan's expanding role as a key player in the global agricultural market and strengthens its position in becoming a major exporter highlighting the country's potential for further growth and development in international trade.

Amid this expansive landscape, National Foods Limited (NFL) has been manufacturing and exporting high-quality food products, including a wide range of spices, recipe mixes, condiments, and much more, establishing itself as a significant player in the food industry and developing the agri sector, driving the economy. The international powerhouse has a multinational presence in over 40 countries, including in the UAE, UK, Canada and America.

The recent inauguration of its state-of-the-art production plant in Faisalabad, Pakistan underscores NFL’s commitment to advancing the food industry and further enhancing its position in the international arena.

Faisalabad plant: Leading the future of manufacturing

The 7-billion-plus Pakistani rupee investment in the Faisalabad factory goes beyond financial investment; it signifies NFL's dedication to quality and long-term growth. This state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will produce 6000 tons per month, substantially increasing export volumes, as well as creating more than 600 jobs. The company holds Global Food Safety BRCGS, HALAL, Social Compliance SEDEX, QMS ISO 9001, Food Safety Management System 22000, Environment, Health and Safety 45001 and 14001 certifications, along with laboratory accreditation by PNAC. These certifications reflect NFL’s commitment to exceptional quality, food safety, ethical practices, workplace safety, and environmental sustainability. The quality and safety of National Foods’ recipe mixes, plain spices and pickles is top of the line.

Seed to Table initiative

NFL’s current exports are projected to rise dramatically with increased production capacity. However, the supply of quality raw materials is critical to optimally utilise the production capacity and growth into local and global markets. To ensure this, National Foods launched the Seed to Table initiative in partnership with major seed, nutrition and crop protection companies, progressive farm management companies and agri-tech startups to revolutionise food crop farming through advanced agri-tech solutions, enhancing production, and implementing scalable, responsible practices to promote self-sufficiency goals.

In the initial phase, the cultivation of tomato seeds over 500 acres yielded around 8,000 tons of premium-quality tomatoes. This success is reassuring and the company plans to double the acreage to 1,000 acres this fiscal. Additionally, NFL is replicating the same strategy with other essential commodities like red chilies, as Pakistan produces over 144,000 tons of red chillies annually, yet more than 20,000 tonnes must be imported to meet industry demand and standards.

Responsible growth for a brighter future - the way forward

"At the heart of the future, National Foods is committed to self-sufficiency to increase exports as well as digitise farming in Pakistan, ultimately maintaining a robust value chain,” says Abrar Hasan, Global CEO, NFL. “Our products and our partnerships are a testament to the positive impact of technology. The Seed to Table initiative and the Faisalabad plant exemplify NFL's commitment to growth beyond borders, expanding to international markets as well as enabling the national economy through exports."

Strategic partnerships with leading companies have been instrumental in driving objectives. Some notable contributions include securing land dedicated to tomato cultivation, essential farm management and drone services, and ensuring efficient operations. The contribution of high-quality seeds and valuable agronomic expertise, as well as crucial weather advisory services, helped optimise crop yields and farmers’ crop insurance. With other partnerships, NFL is managing every aspect of farming, from land acquisition to supply chain management, leveraging expertise to enhance efficiency.