Dubai: Two people were killed and three injured on Monday evening after a fire broke out in a factory in Muwaqqar, southeast of Jordanian capital Amman, local media reported.
According to the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, a team of firefighters was dispatched to the scene immediately after the Civil Defence Operations Room received an alert about the fire in a rubber recycling plant.
After the fire was put out two people were found dead. Three people who sustained moderate injuries were sent to Al Totanji Hospital. The cause of the fire is not yet known.