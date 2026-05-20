Iran’s Ghalibaf accuses US of seeking new war as Israel says military 'on highest alert'

Yields on US Treasury bonds tumbled Wednesday after President Donald Trump said American negotiators were close to a potential peace accord with Iran.

"We're in the final stages of Iran, we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "We'll either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty. But hopefully that won't happen."

The comments triggered pullback in the yield on the US 30-year Treasury bond, which fell to 5.12 percent after hitting a 19-year peak of 5.18 percent on Tuesday.