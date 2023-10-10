Set-aside EB-5 visas

EB-5 investors from countries with visa backlogs like China and India face extended waiting periods for their green cards that may stretch to several additional years. The RIA offers a unique solution to such investors. “Each year, the USCIS now sets aside 32 per cent of the total EB-5 visa quota for three investment categories: rural TEAs (20 per cent), high-unemployment TEAs (10 per cent), and infrastructure projects (2 per cent),” says Nalwalla.

Foreigners investing in these projects qualify for set-aside EB-5 visas. And as long as there is a supply of designated EB-5 visas, they are exempted from additional delays caused by visa backlogs. Chinese and Indian investors who qualify for these visas will be able to skip the line over other compatriot investors who do not qualify for them and will likely immigrate years sooner.

Advantages of rural EB-5 projects

Compared to other reserved visa categories, rural EB5 projects offer many distinct advantages. One of them is the lower demand compared to the number of designated visas available.

High-unemployment TEA projects are popular in the EB-5 industry. As a result the 10 per cent of visas reserved for this category are likely to be used up quickly. While demand for infrastructure projects, a relatively new and obscure project category, is low, only a small number of projects qualify.

Relatively, rural EB-5 projects occupy a favourable position, with a generous supply of designated visas and lower demand for this category.

Rural projects are advantageous for all EB-5 investors; for those living outside the US as well as for those already on US non-immigrant visas. “The applicants holding US non-immigrant visas can immediately adjust their immigrant status after investing,” explains Nalwalla. “For the applicants residing abroad who often face lengthy waiting periods before they can immigrate, the set-aside visas for rural projects can significantly reduce that waiting time.”

