Athens: Thousands of residents near Athens were forced to evacuate their homes on Monday, including those in the historic town of Marathon, as wildfires edged closer to the Greek capital despite "superhuman" efforts to contain the blazes, officials said.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of at least five more communities and two hospitals northeast of Athens, following the evacuation of eight nearby villages, including Marathon, on Sunday. Marathon's mayor described the situation as a "catastrophe."

Firefighters and volunteers work to control the East Attica wildfire in Varnavas, northeast of Athens, Greece. Image Credit: Bloomberg

A towering wall of flames, stretching for 30 kilometers (20 miles) and reaching heights of over 25 meters (80 feet), was advancing towards Athens, according to the ERT public broadcaster. Eight people were hospitalized due to respiratory problems, and the Olympic stadium in northern Athens was opened to shelter evacuees.

Image Credit: AFP

"Civil protection forces fought tirelessly throughout the night, but despite extraordinary efforts, the fire intensified rapidly," said fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis. "It has now reached Mount Pentelicus and is heading towards Penteli." A children's hospital and a military medical facility in Penteli were evacuated at dawn.

Greece has been grappling with daily wildfires this summer, following an unusually warm winter and record-breaking June and July temperatures. Athens was forecast to experience temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) per hour.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cut short his vacation and returned to Athens on Sunday due to the crisis. Over 670 firefighters, supported by 183 vehicles and 32 aircraft, were battling the blaze.

Residents in the Attica region received SMS alerts warning of a nearby forest fire and instructing them to follow official guidance. Marathon's 7,000 residents were advised to evacuate to the coastal town of Neak Makri.

A local holds her cat in a cage as she evacuates with the help of firefighters during a wildfire in Dione on August 12, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

"We are facing a biblical catastrophe," said Marathon Mayor Stergios Tsirkas. "Our entire town is engulfed in flames and enduring difficult times."

Firefighters on Sunday managed to contain 33 of the 40 fires that had erupted in the previous 24 hours. However, they continued to battle seven additional blazes amid the scorching heat.

"Everything is burning," said Giorgos Tsevas, a farmer from Polydendri village, which was devastated by fire on Sunday. "I lost 200 olive trees."

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias warned on Saturday that half the country was at high risk of fires due to extreme heat, strong winds, and drought conditions. "Strong winds persisted throughout the night, creating dangerous conditions. Unfortunately, their intensity is expected to increase in the coming hours," Vathrakogiannis cautioned.