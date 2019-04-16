Iconic Paris church and a UNESCO heritage site visited by millions goes up in flames

A combination picture shows the Notre-Dame Cathedral before and after a fire devasted large parts of the gothic structure in Paris France. Image Credit: Reuters

How is it possible that, despite the big fire that erupted in a very old church, the structure is still standing?

Thanks to the valiant firefighters who confronted the flames in a prolonged "face-to-face" battle, Notre Dame Cathedral still stands. This has been described by some as no less than a "miracle".

Much of the roof of the cathedral, one of Paris' most iconoic sites, collapsed. Its interior is decimated. The charred walls of the Notre Dame, however, remain standing over the French capital's Seine River.

Here's a look into the historic cathedral before and after the Monday inferno that hit the 850-year-old church, listed on UNESCO's World Heritage Sites, in Paris, France.

BEFORE

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, circa 1860s. Image Credit: Library of Congress In an illustration by Pierre Gabriel Berthault, the benediction of the flags of the Paris National Guard at Notre Dame in Paris, Sept. 27, 1789. Image Credit: Library of Congress General view of the Notre Dame Cathedral and the River Seine in Paris, September 26, 2010. Image Credit: Reuters A July 01, 1945 file photo shows a man painting Notre-Dame Cathedral in July 1945 on the banks of the Seine river, near the Ile de la Cité in Paris. Image Credit: AFP In this file photo taken on August 20, 2017 participants stand inside The Notre Dame de Paris cathedral. Image Credit: AFP The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Sept. 15, 2017. Image Credit: The New York Times The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Sept. 15, 2017. Image Credit: The New York Times A photo of the western façade of the Notre Dame Cathedral showing the French livery posted on July 14, 2018 on the church’s Facebook page. Image Credit: FB AFTER A boat passes by Notre-Dame-de-Paris on April 16, 2019 in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral. Image Credit: AFP Member of the French Constitutional Council (Conseil Constitutionnel) Alain Juppe walks outside Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 16, 2019, in the aftermath of a fire that caused its spire to crash to the ground. Image Credit: AFP Scaffolding surrounds a section of the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. Image Credit: Bloomberg The fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral stands on the bank of the River Seine in Paris, France. Image Credit: Bloomberg The landmark Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral his pictured following a fire in the center of the French capital Paris. Image Credit: AFP Notre Dame cathedral is pictured from the top of the Montparnasse tower. Image Credit: AP Notre-Dame-de-Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral. Image Credit: AFP Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, in the aftermath of a fire that caused its spire to crash to the ground. Image Credit: AFP View gallery as list

✕ This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy