A pristine coral reef was discovered between 400 and 600 metres deep in the marine reserve of Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago. Image Credit: AFP

Quito: A scientific expedition has discovered a previously unknown coral reef with abundant marine life off Ecuador's Galapagos Islands, the country's environment ministry said on Monday.

"A deepwater scientific expedition has found the first totally pristine coral reef, approximately two kilometers (1.2 miles) long, at 400 meters (deep), on the summit of a submarine mountain," Environment Minister Jose Davalos said on Twitter.

The research submarine Alvin in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. Image Credit: Reuters
The scientific chip Atlantis and the research submarine Alvin in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. Image Credit: Reuters
The scientific ship Atlantis is anchored in the Academia Bay, in Santa Cruz, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. Image Credit: Reuters
"Galapagos surprises us again!" Scientists had believed that the only Galapagos reef to survive El Nino weather in 1982 and 1983 was one called the Wellington reef, along the coast of Darwin Island, but the new discovery shows other coral has persisted, the ministry said in a statement.

A pristine deep-sea coral reef found by scientists within the Galapagos Marine Reserve (GMR) inside the marine protected area (MPA) in the central part of the Galapagos archipelago, Ecuador.

The reef has more than 50% living coral.

An ancient and pristine coral reef discovered by a scientific expedition in the depths of the Galapagos Islands, in Ecuador.

"This is very important at a global level because many deepwater systems are degraded," said Stuart Banks, senior marine researcher at the Charles Darwin Foundation, who participated in the expedition. The coral is several thousand years old at least, he added.

Dr. Stuart Banks, Charles Darwin Foundation Senior Marine Scientist, inside the RV Atlantis ship in the central part of the Galapagos archipelago, Ecuador.. Image Credit: AFP

The South American country last year expanded the Galapagos marine reserve by 60,000 square km (23,166 square miles), an extension of the 138,000 square km already in place, to protect endangered migratory species between the Galapagos and the Cocos Island in Costa Rica.

The previously unknown pristine coral reef was found around 400 metres below the surface.

The Galapagos, which inspired Charles Darwin's theory of evolution, are also home to giant tortoises, albatrosses, cormorants and other species, some of which are endangered.