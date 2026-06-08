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Israel launches airstrikes on Iran after Tehran missile attack

Trump urges Iran to return to talks, warns missile strikes on Israel could harm deal

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
US-Israel-Iran war
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Iran pounds Israel with missiles, in response to attacks on Beirut.
Iran pounds Israel with missiles, in response to attacks on Beirut.
X / @IrnaEnglish
Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran, attacks that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a regional war. Iranian state television reported the sound of explosions being heard in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran, without immediately elaborating. A witness in Tehran described hearing at least one large blast somewhere to the west of the country's capital city. Iran closed the airspace around Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, the country's main airfield, after the Israeli attack. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

Highlights

Israel says working to intercept missile from Yemen

The Israeli army said Monday it was working to intercept a missile launched from Yemen.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who joined the Middle East war in March in support of Iran, have previously launched attacks on Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces wrote on Telegram that it "has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat."

Saudi Civil Defence says danger has passed in Al Kharj

Saudi Civil Defence said the danger has now passed in Al Kharj Governorate. Authorities urged residents to continue following Civil Defence instructions, avoid gathering or filming, and call 911 in case of emergency.

Earlier, a warning had been issued via the National Early Warning Platform for the Al Kharj area.

Early Monday blasts reported in western Tehran

Residents in western Tehran heard at least two explosions around 4.43am. and 4.45am, according to the Tehran Fire Department. Authorities say no urban areas were directly hit.

Oil climbs above $95 as traders watch supply risks, global demand outlook

Oil prices rose sharply in Asian trading Monday, with benchmark crude contracts nearing multi-month highs as investors weighed supply risks, OPEC+ production policy and expectations for stronger energy demand later this year.

As of 11:02 am (June 8, 2026) in Tokyo, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $93.30 a barrel, up $2.76, or 3.05%. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained $2.78 to $95.99 a barrel, a rise of 2.99%.

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Israeli army says struck targets in Iran

The Israeli army said Monday it had struck targets in western and central Iran, as Iranian state TV reported explosions in the cities of Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan.

"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran," the Israel Defense Forces posted on Telegram.

Iran state TV says explosions heard across country

Iranian state TV reported explosions in three cities on Monday, as the Israeli army said its air forces had struck targets in west and central Iran.

"Several explosions heard in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan," state TV posted on Telegram.

US Embassy warns of missiles and drones over Jordan

The US Embassy in Jordan has warned that reports indicate missiles, drones or rockets are present in Jordanian airspace. The embassy urged residents to seek overhead cover, shelter in place immediately and remain indoors while monitoring local announcements and alerts.

The embassy said it is continuing to assess the situation and will provide further updates as needed.

Mojtaba Khamenei is 'very seriously injured': Trump

US President Donald Trump told NBC's Interviewer Kristen Welker during an explosive interview about his Iran war strategy, saying: "We're very close to having a deal (with Iran) — and if we don't have a deal, we'll do it one way or the other. Either way, we win."

On Mojtaba Khamenei: "I don't want to say whether or not I know where he is, but there's a good probability that I do... He's very seriously injured."

World facing increased nuclear risk, researchers warn

Researchers warned on Monday that nuclear-armed states were taking their arms out of storage and putting them on delivery systems, as the weapons of mass destruction are playing an increased role in global politics.  

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said the world's nuclear powers had an estimated total of 12,187 warheads, with about 9,745 of them in stockpiles for potential use.

Iran suspends flights at Tehran international airport: local media

Tehran's international airport suspended all incoming flights after Iranian missile strikes on Israel, local media said late on Sunday. "The civil aviation authority announced the suspension of all flights bound for the airport until further notice," said Iranian press agency Mehr -- the latest closure for Khomeini International Airport, one of two serving the capital, which had only re-opened in April after being shut for weeks over the Middle East war.

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Trump calls for calm, presses Netanyahu for 'restraint' after Iran missile attack

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone as tensions threatened to flare again following Iranian missile attacks on Israel, according to a US official cited by Axios. The reported call came at a critical moment for a fragile ceasefire that Washington has been trying to preserve after weeks of escalating confrontation involving Iran, Israel and US forces in the region.

Israel army says Iran 'committed grave mistake' by firing missiles

The Israeli military said Sunday that Iran had committed a "grave mistake" by launching a barrage of missiles at Israel.

"The Iranian terrorist regime has made a grave mistake by once again choosing the path of terror," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin.

Israel vows to act across Lebanon, escalate against Hezbollah

The Israeli military vowed to press ahead with its military campaign in Lebanon and said it would step up operations against Hezbollah.

"The (Iranian) regime is attempting to establish a new equation through direct attacks on Israeli territory in response to IDF operations in Dahiyeh," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said, in a televised statement.

"We struck in Dahiyeh in response to Hezbollah's relentless attacks on the communities of northern Israel. The IDF will continue to operate throughout Lebanon and will intensify its actions against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation."

Trump urges Israel not to retaliate

US President Donald Trump said he will call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him not to retaliate against Iranian missile strikes on Israel, news outlet Axios reported.

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," Trump was quoted as saying by Axios journalist Barak Ravid in a phone interview, using the Israeli leader's nickname.

"Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump said, according to excerpts of which Ravid posted on X.

Iran closes airspace over country's west

Iran closed the airspace over the west of the country after launching a salvo of missiles towards Israel in response to its latest strike on Lebanon.

"Due to safety and security assessments... the western part of the country's airspace was declared closed until further notice," said Majid Akhavan, the spokesman for the National Civil Aviation Organisation, in a statement carried by the news agency IRNA.

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Iran’s FM holds talks with UK, Turkey, Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held calls with officials from the UK, Turkey, and Pakistan following Israel’s repeated violations of the Lebanon ceasefire.

Araghchi told Telegram that he spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the situation.

He also spoke with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has been instrumental in mediation efforts between the US and Iran.

Retaliation against Israel a 'warning', Iran's Guards say

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards said that Sunday night's missile attack on Israel was a "warning" after the Israeli strike on Beirut earlier in the day, threatening wider strikes in the event of new aggression.

"Tonight's operation was a warning. If such aggressions are repeated, the responses will be broader awill cover all US-Zionist targets in the region," the force said.

Iraq and Syria close airspace amid regional tensions

Iraq has temporarily closed its airspace and suspended air navigation, civil aviation officials confirmed.

At the same time, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority announced a 12-hour closure of southern air corridors and a suspension of operations at Damascus International Airport.

Authorities in both countries cited safety and security concerns as the reason for the temporary measures.

Trump: Iran must 'get back to the table' amid missile attacks

President Donald Trump said that Iran’s recent missile attack on Israel complicates ongoing negotiations but expressed optimism that a deal is close.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, “You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal.” He added that an agreement could be signed as early as Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday this week.

Trump also criticised Israel’s airstrikes on Beirut, saying he was “not happy about it,” highlighting his concern over escalating regional tensions.

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Israel vows ‘powerful’ response after Iranian missile fire

Israel is preparing a “powerful” response to Iranian ballistic missile attacks, according to two Israeli sources cited by CNN.

The Israeli military said it has intercepted all Iranian ballistic missiles “thus far” following at least three separate barrages fired toward Israel. One source said at least 10 missiles were intercepted.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is “currently identifying and intercepting threats” as the situation continues to develop amid heightened regional tensions.

Iran says it targeted Israeli air base with missiles

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it launched ballistic missiles at Israel’s Ramat David Air Base, located about 20km from Haifa in northern Israel.

The IRGC described the air base as the “source of aggressions” against southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel says intercepted all missiles fired by Iran so far

The Israeli military said it had so far intercepted all missiles fired by Iran on Sunday, while warning that the Islamic republic had launched a new salvo.

"The IDF intercepted all missiles from Iran thus far. The IDF has currently identified additional launches fired toward the State of Israel," the military said. "The Aerial Defence Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats."

Israel army says territory being targeted by Iranian missiles

The Israeli army said it had detected incoming missile fire from Iran on Sunday, a first since a fragile truce went into effect in the Middle East war in April.

"A short while ago, sirens were sounded in several areas across the country, following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said, in a statement.

The situation is ongoing, and authorities have urged residents to stay alert and follow official safety instructions.

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