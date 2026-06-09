Iran's UN envoy hopes US-Iran talks conclude by end of June

Iran's UN envoy hopes US-Iran nuclear talks will reach a conclusion by end of June
Highlights
A US Army Apache attack helicopter has crashed in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, with both crew members safely rescued, according to a report by The New York Times, citing individuals familiar with the matter.
The circumstances behind the incident remain unclear. It is not yet known whether the helicopter was brought down by hostile fire, suffered a technical malfunction, or was affected by another operational issue, the report said.
Chinese exports surged almost a fifth last month, official data showed Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy weathered pressure from the Middle East war.
Overseas shipments jumped 19.4 percent year on year, the General Administration of Customs said, beating the 15.0 percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Imports soared 27.4 percent year-on-year, topping the 26.0 percent estimated in the Bloomberg survey.
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has expressed hope that US-Iran negotiations will reach a conclusion by the end of the month, saying both sides are actively exchanging views through Pakistan's mediation.
"We have not received a final document, but we are pursuing to receive it," Iravani told the Associated Press on the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Monday.
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Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health announced that the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since 2nd March has risen to 3,637, with 11,188 people injured as of Monday.
US Vice President JD Vance has said Washington is well-placed to secure a deal with Tehran, telling Fox News that Iran is "coming to the table" with concrete proposals — though he stressed the US would verify any commitments made.
"The Iranians don't want this war to continue. It's not in their best interest," Vance said, adding that a successful agreement would be "a home-run win for the American people."
US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper appeared before the House Appropriations Committee's Defense subcommittee in Washington to outline American military priorities across the Middle East, US CENTCOM said, as the region navigates a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
Cooper is scheduled to brief the committee in the Senate tomorrow, rounding out a congressional update that follows public sessions with the Armed Services Committees last month, CENTCOM added.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday warned that Israel would continue military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon and would strike Beirut if the group carried out any attacks on Israeli territory, in his first official comments following the recent Iran-Israel escalation, according to the Times of Israel.
"Dahiyeh in Beirut will be treated the same as the northern communities," Katz said, referring to the Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut.
"Any attack on the northern communities will lead to an attack in Dahiyeh. The IDF will continue to operate in Lebanon against the Hezbollah terror organisation," he added.
Katz also rejected Iranian warnings issued amid the latest regional tensions.
"Israel categorically rejects Iran's threats," he said.
"Any Iranian attempt to link Lebanon and Iran and attack Israel will be met with great force, as happened yesterday," Katz added, as per the Times of Israel.
Tehran's international airport has reopened and flights carrying hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia have landed, Iranian news agencies reported early Tuesday.
"The deputy head of airport operation of Imam Khomeini Airport Company announced the resumption of flights to Imam Khomeini Airport and the flights of pilgrims," Mehr news agency reported.
Tehran's international airport suspended all incoming flights on Sunday after Iranian missile strikes on Israel.
Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, told Izvestia news agency that Iran and Oman will determine conditions like transit fees for ships, framing them as payment for services provided.
The strait, key for one-fifth of global seaborne oil, has seen 90-95% less traffic since the US-Israeli conflict began in late February 2026, causing a 13 million barrel daily shortfall.
The US, Europe and Gulf countries oppose tolls on the international waterway even as recent escalations like Israeli airstrikes continue.
Israel's military said early Tuesday it had intercepted an aerial target from Yemen, but there were no injuries.
"A suspicious aerial target from Yemen was intercepted. The incident has concluded. No injuries were reported," the IDF said, adding that the incident occurred in the region of Eilat.
Efforts to revive diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Iran appear increasingly deadlocked, raising the prospect of a prolonged confrontation that could keep one of the world's most important energy chokepoints under pressure and drive oil prices sharply higher in the months ahead.
Rather than moving toward a rapid settlement, both Washington and Tehran may see strategic advantages in allowing the conflict to drag on, analysts say.
Observers have noted that Washington's immediate goal may simply be a temporary halt to manage political pressures (like the US congressional elections) rather than securing a permanent settlement.
Mohammad Alzghool of the Emirates Policy Centre (EPC), an Abu Dhabi-based think-tank, points to a shift in "strategic equilibrium."
The result: a renewed risk of US-Iran Military confrontation, and continued uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz.
Israel says its military will keep striking Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon despite warnings from Tehran, raising concerns that a fragile regional ceasefire could unravel and trigger a wider conflict across the Middle East.
The Israeli military said operations against Hezbollah would continue after a series of attacks in Lebanon, including strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs and southern Lebanon. Iran responded with its first direct missile attack on Israel since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect in early April, launching a barrage of ballistic missiles that Israel said were intercepted.
Israel later carried out retaliatory airstrikes against military targets in central and western Iran. Israeli officials said the strikes targeted missile-launch infrastructure and other military assets.
The exchange represents the most serious escalation since the ceasefire paused months of conflict involving Israel, Iran and Tehran's regional allies. Iranian officials warned that further Israeli attacks in Lebanon would provoke a broader and more severe response, while Israel insisted it would continue military operations against Hezbollah.
Donald Trump told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that he might soon face Iran alone if tensions escalate, according to an interview with Israel’s Channel 12.
The US president said he urged Netanyahu on Sunday to avoid retaliatory strikes after Israel attacked Beirut, but the Israeli leader did not reveal his final decision until later. Trump added he was able to “reduce the scale” of the planned attack.
He cautioned Netanyahu against turning the exchange into a full-scale war, saying: “You’d better be careful what you do, because you could be left alone against Iran very soon.”
Day 101: Iran and Israel suspend strikes after Trump’s request
Day 100: Iran says it targeted Israeli air base with missiles
Day 99: Iran targets Bahrain and Kuwait after new US strikes
Day 98: Trump hails ‘great success’ with Iran, offers no new details
Day 97: UN peacekeeper killed in south Lebanon shelling
Day 96: US: Iran's Kuwait attack was 'deliberate & calculated'
Day 95: Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'
Day 94: Kuwait intercepts missiles, drones; Iran halts US talks
Day 93: Trump asked for tougher terms in proposed Iran war deal
Day 92: Hormuz disruption raises summer fuel shortage fears
Day 91: Trump wraps Iran talks without announcement