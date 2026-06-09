Trump claims Iran 'ready' for nuclear deal

President claims US strikes ‘decimated’ Iran military as talks advance
Washington: US President Donald Trump said that Iran was willing to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons and sign an agreement with the United States, as he claimed American military operations had severely weakened Tehran's military capabilities.
Speaking during a virtual tele-rally for South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham ahead of Tuesday's Republican primary, Trump devoted much of his remarks to Iran, ongoing negotiations and the broader security situation in the Middle East.
"We're negotiating now and they wanna make a very good deal. They're willing to give us everything. They're willing to give us no nuclear weapon," Trump said.
"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and it's as simple as that."
Trump claimed US military action had inflicted extensive damage on Iran's military infrastructure.
"We've decimated their military. We've decimated their, everything there is to decimate, including their leadership," he said. "Their navy is totally gone. They had 159 ships. Every ship is underwater right now."
The President predicted a favourable outcome from negotiations and said a formal declaration of victory could come soon.
"I think we are winning that battle, but you're really gonna win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory," Trump said. "It'll be a total victory. It'll happen very soon and oil prices will come tumbling down."
The remarks came as Trump urged Republican voters in South Carolina to support Graham, a longtime ally who has been one of the Senate's most vocal advocates of a hard line towards Iran.
"And Lindsey has been fighting with me all the way, all the way for that," Trump said. "We've been a very tough team."
Trump also praised Graham's role on border security, military spending and conservative judicial appointments.
"I've known Senator Lindsey Graham for many years and he's always been a tireless advocate for the people of South Carolina," Trump said.
The President described Graham as having his "complete and total endorsement" and urged voters to support him in Tuesday's Republican primary.
Trump also endorsed South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, calling her "an America first patriot" and predicting she would become a successful governor.