Trump threatens to ‘take out’ Iran’s infrastructure in hours, dismisses war crime claims
US President Donald Trump said Monday he would lay waste to every bridge and power plant in Iran if it fails to meet his demands, while highlighting the high-risk operation that rescued two downed airmen.
Dismissing accusations that such a move would be a war crime, Trump told a White House press conference: "The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."
The president gave lengthy opening remarks on the recovery of two F-15 crew members rescued from behind enemy lines in Iran, which he compared to finding a "needle in a haystack."
But he also doubled down on his threats of destruction ahead of a self-imposed deadline for Tehran’s leaders, set to expire Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. (0000 GMT Wednesday).
"Iran must make a deal that involves the free traffic of oil through the critical Strait of Hormuz, or else there will be complete demolition… and it’ll happen over a period of four hours," he said.
"Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night, and every power plant will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again."
Trump added that he was considering a plan to charge a toll for oil passing through the Strait—echoing Iranian threats to do the same for the waterway, through which one-fifth of global crude passes.
Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night, and every power plant will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again.Donald Trump
The 79-year-old’s warnings came just hours after he said during the White House Easter Egg Roll that a ceasefire proposal from Iran was a "very significant step."
"It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," he said under the gaze of First Lady Melania Trump and a mascot dressed as a giant Easter bunny.
Iranian state media reported that Tehran had rejected the truce, labelling it an "American proposal." Several countries are seeking a diplomatic solution to end 38 days of war sparked by Israeli and US attacks on Iran, which has responded with missile and drone strikes across the Middle East.
In a profanity-laced social media post early Sunday, Trump threatened strikes against Iran’s civilian infrastructure, before delaying the deadline by one day.
With public opinion showing broad disapproval of the war, Trump and top security officials emphasised the military success of the Easter weekend rescue mission.
"It's like finding a needle in a haystack," Trump said of the operation, repeatedly comparing it to a movie. He said he had to make a "risky decision" to authorise the mission due to the number of US forces involved—put at "hundreds," after Gen. Dan Caine had tried to keep the numbers under wraps.
Trump said more than 170 US military aircraft were deployed, and two transport planes got stuck in sand and had to be destroyed. CIA Director John Ratcliffe said they had mounted a "deception" operation to mislead Iranian forces searching for the airmen.
It's like finding a needle in a haystack," Trump said of the operation, repeatedly comparing it to a movie. He said he had to make a "risky decision" to authorise the mission due to the number of US forces involved—put at "hundredsGen. Dan Caine
Trump brushed off concerns that hitting Iran’s power facilities and bridges—similar to tactics used by Russia in Ukraine—would constitute war crimes.
"I'm not worried about it," he said when asked what he would say to those who allege that striking energy facilities would breach the laws of war. "You know the war crime? The war crime is allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."
Asked again about the issue, he described Iran’s leaders as "animals" who had killed tens of thousands of protesters.
Trump also said that if it were up to him, he would seize Iran’s oil, but "unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home" and end the war.
"I'd keep the oil, and I would make plenty of money," Trump said.
He added that Americans opposing the Iran war were "foolish."