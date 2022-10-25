Marcus Stoinis slammed Australia’s fastest half-century (17 balls) in T20 Internationals to take his side to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka with 21 balls to spare. Victory in the T20 World Cup game didn’t come easily for Australia, who were chasing a target of 158. The Sri Lankan quicks, especially Lahiru Kumara, cranked up the pace, making life difficult for the Australian batters.
T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis leads Australia to victory against Sri Lanka
Hosts needed a win after a heavy defeat to New Zealand and they got it in style