Pakistan once again showed what a dangerous team they can be and sprung a surprise on South Africa with a 33-run win. The two points take Pakistan to third place, ahead of Bangladesh, with whom they will play their last match on Saturday. Rain, South Africa and Sydney seem to be a bad combination for the Proteas, who could not chase the stiff revised target of 143, needing 72 in five overs. After a brisk start, the South African innings folded in the last three overs.
T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan beats South Africa by 33 runs (D/L) keeping their hopes alive to play in semi-finals
