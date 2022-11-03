Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs (D/L) to keep their semifinal hopes alive. The two points take Pakistan to third place, ahead of Bangladesh, with whom they will play their last match on Sunday. The match as it happened.

South Africa slump to first defeat

Pakistan once again showed what a dangerous team they can be and sprung a surprise on South Africa with a 33-run win. Rain, South Africa and Sydney seem to be a bad combination for the Proteas, who could not chase the stiff revised target of 143, needing 72 in five overs. After a brisk start, the South African innings folded in the last three overs to suffer their first loss in this World Cup.

04:07PM



Nine down for Proteas

Run out. Proteas lost one more wicket. Rabada is run out by Mohammed Nawaz. South Africa needs 39 in three balls.

04:02PM



Seventh wicket down for South Africa

Naseem Shah traps Stubbs with a slower ball and Nawaz takes a comfortable catch on the boundary. South Africa need 41 runs in eight balls.

04:01PM



Match out of South Africa reach

Mohammad Wasim sends down yorkers. Parnell tried to break free, after scoring just four runs in this over, and was trapped in front. South Africa are 99/6, needing 43 in 12 balls. A huge task

03:47PM



03:51PM



Afridi breaks partnership

Klaasen and Stubbs were threatening to take the match away. and after conceding two straight boundaries, Afridi, Pakistan’s talisman, got the wicket of Klaasen, a well-judged catch by Mohammad Wasim at midwicket. South Africa are 95/5, needing 47 in 18 balls.

South Africa back in the chase with a bang

South African batters have shown their intentions clear. They are not going down without a fight. Rains might have brought memories of the 1992 semi-final back to their minds. second first over of Shadab has cost 14 runs in one over. Pakistan need a wicket now.

03:43PM



Crucial first two overs for Pakistan

It is not a tough ask. Pakistan need to bowl well in the next couple of overs. Pakistan scored 72 in 5.5 overs when Shadab and Ifthikar were batting. So anything is possible. The first two overs will set the tone. Shadab bowls his second over after 2-2 in the first.

03:36PM



South Africa need 73 to win in 5 overs in revised target

The covers have come off and the ground staff are working to take the excess water away from the outfield area. The umpires are having a chat with the Pakistan skipper and his teammates to give them the revised target. It’s going to be a 14-over match and the target is 143. According to the revised target as per the D/L method, South Africa need to 73 in five overs to win.

03:04PM



A star turn by Shadab Khan

What a day for all-rounder Shadab Khan. Pakistan skipper turned to the leg-spinner when South African skipper Bavuma and Markram were settling down. The leggie struck twice his first over to get rid of both Bavuma and Markram. The net result is that there are two new batters and the target for the Duckworth/Lewis method has gone much higher.

02:48PM



Rain stops play: Advantage Pakistan

Rain jinx continues for South Africa as showers stopped the game, bringing back bad memories for Proteas. South Africa are 64/4 in 9 overs, way behind the DLS par score of 85 at this stage. It's will be very tough for South Africa. Pakistani crowd have already started to celebrate, sensing victory in the match

02:37PM



South African innings unravels

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan (second right) is congratulated by teammates after dismissing South Africa’s Aiden Markram during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Big wicket. In-form batter Markram is bowled by Shadab Khan with a super leg-break. It is Shadab's day as he comes back strongly with ball after a brilliant half century. Proteas are in deep trouble with 64-4 in the eighth over.

02:34PM



South Africa skipper Bavuma departs

Skipper Bavuma is caught behind by Rizwan off Shadab Khan's first delivery of the over. Good change in bowling as Babar decided to bring spin after Bavuma and Markram hit the pacers all over the ground. South Africa seems to be in trouble now with 66-3 in 8th over

02:32PM



South Africa rebuild through Bavuma, Markram

South Africa’s Aiden Markram bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Chasing 185, the South African batters went hard at the Pakistan bowlers and lost the wickets of in-form batters Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Skipper Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram need to build a partnership to bring South Africa back. They have added 32 for the third wicket, but are living dangerously. At the end of the powerplay, Proteas are 48/2.

02:11PM



Pakistani pacers turn up the heat

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi celebrates after dismissing South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (right) during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Shaheen Shah Afridi finally got his rhythm back and struck twice in his first two overs for giving away only two runs. He got rid of the dangerous Rossouw after sending back Quinton de Kock. South Africa are 16/2 in four overs.

01:57PM



Midway summary: Shadab and Iftikhar leave South Africa reeling

A stunning counter-offensive by Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed left South African bowling in tatters as Pakistan staged a stunning comeback to score a challenging 185/9 in 20 overs in their Group 2 match in Sydney on Thursday.

After being 43/4, Nawaz and Iftikar steadied the ship. Later, Shadab Khan waded into the South African attack and along with Iftikhar put on 82 runs in 35 balls. After Shadab’s exit in the penultimate over, South Africa struck to get three in three balls. But by then, Pakistan had posted a winning total

01:46PM



Pakistan middle order help post 185/9

Pakistan finished with 185/9 giving South Africa a tough total. They scored 117 runs in 60 balls with two fifty runs partnerships between Iftikhar and Nawaz and then between Iftikhar and Shadab Khan. The middle-order batters finally came good with superb batting, hitting South African pacers all over the ground. Advantage Pakistan

01:41PM



Batting collapse in the last two overs

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between against South Africa in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Pakistan lost three wickets in three balls. Mohammed Waseem was out on a golden duck while trying to hit pacer Anrich Nortje, and then Iftikhar was out to the first ball of the last over of the innings after a superb 51 in 35 deliveries. Pakistan 177/8 in the final over

01:38PM



Shadab departs after brilliant knock

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AP

End of a fabulous innings from Shaddab Khan who scored 52 in 22 balls while Iftikhar also hit 50 in 34 balls . Pakistan 177-6.

01:35PM



Ifthikar reaches half-century

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 51, hits a shot during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match against South Africa in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

The match has clearly swung in Pakistan’s way. It’s raining runs. Both Ifthikar and Shadab are tearing into the South African bowling. They have produced some brilliant shots. Ifthikar gets his third T20 half-century, second of this World Cup. Pakistan 161/5, Ifthikar on 51 and Shadab 38. The have put on 66 from 32 balls.

01:27PM



50-run partnership between Shadab-Ifthikar

Ifthikar shifts gears. The all-rounder punished Ngidi, hitting a 106-metre six, biggest six of the Super 12. The previous longest was hit by UAE pacer Junaid Siddique, 109 metres against Sri Lanka. After 16.3 overs, Pakistna are 140/5, with Iftikhar and Shadab Khan completing a 50-run partnership in just 21 balls.

01:19PM



Shadab brings a positive approach

Shadab Khan playing very positively, similar to Haris's approach at the start. Nawaz’s wicket has fell at a wrong time for Pakistan. The left-hander could have reviewed the decision, but decides against it despite the ball hitting his bat before striking the pads. Nawaz, who ran for a quick single, was short of the crease when Ngidi’s direct hit broke the stumps. But by then, the ball has become a dead ball because the umpire has given him out. Nawaz walked off thinking that he was run out, while in reality he was given leg before. Pressure must have been the reason. Both Shadab and Ifthikar are stepping up the scoring and after 15 overs, Pakistan are 120 for five. Another 50 in five overs will give Pakistan a fighting target.

01:10PM



Pakistan lose fifth wicket

Left hander Nawaz is LBW to left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Nawaz 28 (22 balls) was in good touch but was trapped in front while trying to sweep. Vice-captain Shaddab comes into bat. Pakistan batters are scoring at a good run rate despite losing wickets. Pakistan 101/5 in 13.1 overs

01:05PM



Pakistan’s innings gains momentum

Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz hits a shot during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match against South Africa in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Pakistan batters Nawaz and Ifthikar need to look to rotate the strike and should wait a little longer to play their shots. They still have eight overs. South African fielding has been spot on, but Shamsi gave away a much-needed four for Pakistan. Probably it’s the change of luck that Pakistan have been waiting for. A productive over which has fetched 11 runs. After 12, Pakistan are 82/4.

01:00PM



Iftikhar and Nawaz consolidate Pakistan innings

Pakistani batters Iftikhar and Nawaz have managed to consolidate the innings after the top-order collapse. They need to bat through the next 10 overs to ensure a good total of 170 to give Proteas a fight. Pakistan 72/4 in 11 overs

12:53PM



Ifthikar and Nawaz rescue Pakistan

Pakistan’s Shan Masood hits a shot and is dismissed during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match against South Africa n Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Shan Masood was outfoxed by a slower one from Nortje, and that fourth wicket pushed Pakistan into deep trouble. Things could have gone worse had De Kock held on to a tough catch from Ifthikar off Rabada when he was on 2, and the scores were 43/4. But Nawaz and Ifthikar are in a rebuilding mode and have put on a 25-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Both batters are looking better. Pakistan are 68/4 at halfway mark.

12:35PM



Pakistan look to Shan Masood and Ifthikar

Mohammad Haris’ cameo gave Pakistan the perfect start, but two quick wickets including skipper Babar Azam have brought South Africa back into the contest. Rabada took a brilliant catch, running backwards and taking it over his right shoulders. Shan Masood and Ifthikar Ahmed need to forge together another partnership, like they did against India in the opener. Both these batters are in good touch and should carry on until the 15th over. After 6 overs, Pakistan are 42/3.

12:32PM



Skipper Babar Azam fell cheaply again

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Big wicket. Babar Azam mistimed the shot while trying to hit Lungi Ngidi. Rabada takes a brilliant skier running back from the circle at midwicket. Pakistan have lost three wickets after a superb start. 42/3 in five overs

12:25PM



Haris falls to Nortje

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje (2nd right) reacts after dismissing Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris with an LBW during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Second wicket down for Pakistan. Haris fell after a sensational start, LBW to pacer Nortje after scoring 28 in 11 balls with three sixes and two fours. Pakistan 40/2 in five overs

12:14PM



Haris meeting fire with fire

Young Mohammad Haris, who was hit on the helmet by the second ball of the World Cup, has taken the fight to South Africa. Meeting fire with fire, Haris hits two sixes and a four, taking the speedy Kagiso Rabada virtually out of the attack. The 21-year-old is playing only his second Twenty20 International, and that should give confidence to skipper Azam to play freely. After two overs, Pakistan are 21/1.

12:14PM



Rizwan falls to Parnell

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is bowled during the T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AP

First wicket down for Pakistan. Rizwan inside-edged to the stumps a delivery from South African pacer Wayne Parnell. Mohammed Haris at the crease now. Pakistan 4-1 in first over

11:45PM



Pakistan win toss and opt to bat first

Pakistan made one change and brought in young allrounder Mohammed Haris in place of Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to knee injury. Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first. South Africa will play without their in-form star batter David Miller.

T20 World Cup Trophy Image Credit: Twitter

Preview: Pakistan hold edge over South Africa

By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: Pakistan are fighting for their survival in the T20 World Cup after two losses pushed them close to elimination. They had a minor setback when left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman's knee injury ruled him out of the World Cup. But Pakistan have enough batting depth.