Dubai World Cup 2019: Mastering the track - a jockey's perspective

Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Fernando Jara wears a HD helmet cam to give you a captivating perspective of what it feels like riding on the challenging dirt track at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

The Panamania jockey was equipped with a Go Pro cam as he covered the 1750 metres ( 8 ¾ furlongs_ left-handed oval track aboard his horse Manguzi.

The Meydan dirt track is known to ‘favour the brave’ and Jara asserted that ‘to win on this track you need a horse with good gate speed who can jump out of the gates and get into a good position.

‘Otherwise you will compromise your chances if your horse cannot match the rivals for early speed.’

Jara, who won the 2007 Dubai World Cup aboard Argentinian-bred Invasor on Nad Al Sheba’s dirt track, also highlighted the dreaded kickhack where horses, and jckeys, have sand kicked in their faces.

It’s a daunting experience says Jara as this unique footage illustrates.

The 24th Dubai World Cup takes place on Saturday, March 30.

