Why The National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi is a must-visit site

Your visit to it may not be your first visit to an aquarium. But The National Aquarium and its penchant for species conservation and sustainability certainly sets it apart.

The facility, which opened to visitors just last week, is home to 46,000 creatures from 330 species, including creatures that are commonly not seen in the Middle East: puffins, bull sharks and capybaras, for instance. And underpinning the entire experience is a focus on the UAE’s connection to its wildlife and plant treasures.

If you’re planning a visit, here are some things you ought to know about Abu Dhabi’s latest attraction.