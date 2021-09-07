Poland Pavilion’s Polish Table lights up when you speak to it at Expo 2020 Dubai

At Expo 2020 Dubai, a unique table made of raw materials sourced from Poland converts sound waves into light. Gulf News spoke to Adrian Malinowski, the Commissioner General of the Poland Pavilion, about the Polish Table and why it enjoys the status of the main exhibition at the country pavilion. Just as Expo is running under the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the table, which can be found in the second chapter of the journey, is a symbol of unity and collaboration besides being representative of Polish hospitality. As visitors gather and chat around the art installation, they will even have the chance to learn a few words in Polish from the student hosts of the pavilion.

