Friday Magazine launches a first of it’s kind web series ‘Food for thought’

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Friday Magazine launches a first of it’s kind web series ‘Food for thought’

Friday, UAE’s most widely read English weekly, launched a first of it’s kind web series ‘Food for thought’ today. In the introductory episode, UAE’s leading nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary speaks to well known RJ and host of the series, Pallavi Tiwari about five important aspects to follow to live a more healthy and holistic lifestyle. The four part series is sponsored by well known home grown brands Mai Dubai, Waterfront market, Al Adil Trading and Danube Home. To know more about how our diet and lifestyle choices impact our overall health, watch the ensuing episodes every Friday on Friday Magazine and Gulf News social platforms

Next Up

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up in the colours of Pakistani flag

Artists share their inspiration at Dubai Canvas

Pakistanis in Dubai celebrate 74th Independence Day

A tale of Indian and Pakistani families' friendship that survived the division of a nation

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.