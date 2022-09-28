The UAE Ministry of Economy has announced the opening of its new address - which it can be ‘visited’ from anywhere in the world as it is located inside in metaverse. The announcement was made by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, during a panel discussion on the opening day of Dubai Metaverse Assembly at the Museum of the Future on Wednesday.
At the first metaverse office of the UAE Ministry of Economy, you can now sign legally-binding documents
People around the world can congregate in the virtual office through digital avatars