The UAE National Day is one of the main occasions when old-timers here recollect their fond memories associated with the country. Though it is the same for Dubai-based Indian businessman Mohamed Riyaz Kilton, chairman of Kiltons Group, hardly a day goes without him reminiscing the legacy of four generations of his family in the UAE. The reason — an entire wall in his office reminds that story with several photos and documents from the time his grandfather first landed here in 1948.
Living in UAE since 1948: This wall in Dubai tells story of 4 generations of Indian expat family
