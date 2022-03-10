Duabi: The 28th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show is currently taking place at the Dubai Harbour, Dubai. Officially opened by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, it is the first in-person event for the regional yachting industry since the pandemic.
The event is one of the world’s top three most influential international yacht shows, which reflects Dubai’s status as a prominent global maritime destination. The show unites the global maritime and leisure industry and underlines the importance of sustainability with a range of interactive features and 34 launches throughout the five-day show.
Global launches
Visitors will witness global product launches from brands including Gulf Craft, Sunreef Yachts, Al Daen, Blue Gulf Boats and Al Fajer, and regional launches from Princess Yachts, Cranchi, Sanlorenzo and Azimut Yachts, among others. It will include a ‘Proudly UAE’ initiative to celebrate the best local talent from across the country. The initiative will increase the global brand exposure of local retail brands such as Al Rubban Marine and Julfar Craft among others.
The show is on until March 13 and individual and family tickets start from Dh35.