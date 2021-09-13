Carrefour launches AI-powered store with checkout-free shopping experience

Located at the iconic Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, the futuristic store utilises active scanning sensors to accurately identify thousands of products and update shopping baskets virtually, improving inventory management and simplifying shopping for customers. This highly advanced technology enhances efficiency, convenience, and speed, and represents a huge leap forward for grocery retail in the UAE and the wider region.

Carrefour City+ stocks over 1,300 items including snacks, beverages, packaged food and food-to-go meals as well as basic essentials.