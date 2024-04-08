Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson will take to the stage at Global Village on April 18 to close its concert series for Season 28 with a bang. Visitors to the region’s multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment will get to see the globally renowned singer-songwriter belt out her hits at no additional cost, as weekday entry ticket of Dh25 (Dh22.50 online) covers the concert too. Get ready to be captivated by her powerful vocals and sway to her famous singles such as Lush Life, Never Forget You and This one’s for you.