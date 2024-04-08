Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson will take to the stage at Global Village on April 18 to close its concert series for Season 28 with a bang. Visitors to the region’s multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment will get to see the globally renowned singer-songwriter belt out her hits at no additional cost, as weekday entry ticket of Dh25 (Dh22.50 online) covers the concert too. Get ready to be captivated by her powerful vocals and sway to her famous singles such as Lush Life, Never Forget You and This one’s for you.
Larsson burst into the music scene in Sweden by winning the 2008 season of the talent show, Talang, the Swedish version of Got Talent. Since then she has built up a massive international fan base through billions of streams, musical collaborations and a host of multiplatinum certifications.
Her performance will mark the end of this season’s concerts at Global Village, which has hosted more than 400 performers and 200 shows since last October. More than 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, 3,500 shops, 250 dining outlets and Carnaval, the fun fair housing 195 plus rides and attractions, have been welcoming visitors from the UAE and the wider region this season.
Last year, Global Village was named the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record nine million visitors and was once again ranked among the top 10 per cent of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.
With so much to see and do at Global Village, it will be a good idea to reach the venue well in advance to explore and savour all its attractions before making your way to the main stage in time for the concert at 8.30pm, which is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Follow @GlobalVillageUAE for the latest updates.