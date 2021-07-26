Yas Island Abu Dhabi is drawing visitors with a brand-new marketing campaign, Stayin On Yas, inspired by the hit Bee Gees classic. The campaign features three holidaymakers channelling the Bee Gees on a staycation like no other, as they experience the wide range of activities on Yas Island in style - from record-breaking theme parks, racing, climbing and flying to world-class shopping, dining, golfing and luxury hotels, all packed into one 25-square-kilometre destination.
Styled in the format of music video, Stayin’ On Yas encourages holidaymakers to break like they mean it. Set against a backdrop of the island’s attractions including world-class theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi; shopping havens like Yas Mall; Yas Links Abu Dhabi golf course; and record-breaking adventure hub CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the campaign redefines what it means to be on a staycation.
“We hope this campaign inspires people to look forward with hope and positivity to a time when carefree holidays, staycations and vacations are a reality and people can truly staycation like they mean it,” says Liam Findlay, General Manager of Experience Hub, Yas Island.
“Highlighting the best of Yas Island, the Stayin’ On Yas campaign showcases the destination’s award-winning theme parks, record-breaking attractions, outstanding motor sports and golf venues and world-class hospitality.
“It spotlights Yas Island as a destination like nowhere else where visitors can experience bucket list attractions and tick off their holiday goals.”
The 70s inspired ode to fun celebrates the rejuvenating power of staycations and reminds audiences of how important it is to take a break, while providing a message of positivity and hope as well as a snapshot of holidays past, present and future.
Released to complement summer holiday packages, the campaign brings fun-starved holidaymakers a glimpse of blue skies, sunshine, wave machines and theme parks and other iconic holiday experiences, with a range of safety and wellness guidelines firmly in place right here in the UAE.
For more information visit Yasisland.ae