Looking for a fun way to spend the day with the kids this summer? Look no further than the UAE’s newest indoor play area, Glitch , which is sure to entertain the whole family. To make the visit even more interesting, Al Ghurair Centre’s new family entertainment centre has introduced its cool summer Spend and Win campaign, which will see weekly, monthly and grand-prize winners take home prizes, including vouchers and gift hampers throughout July, August and September.

Customers who spend more than Dh80 at the 40,000-sq-ft game park will qualify for exciting weekly, monthly, and grand raffle draws. What’s more, the grand prize will see one lucky customer drive away with a brand-new Exeed LX car, valued at Dh85,000. This fuel-efficient car comes with a remarkable seven-year or 200,000km warranty for added peace of mind. The 1.5L Turbo engine (156HP/230 N.M) vehicle has two LCD screens (12.3' + 12.3'), leather seats and the ability to connect to mobiles through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Glitch, the city's newest and most impressive destination for a day of fun, stands as one of the region's largest family entertainment centres. With over 30 exhilarating experiences, including rides, games, and play areas, it caters to a diverse audience, irrespective of their age. Among its exciting offerings is the region's first-ever Cloud Climb, a thrilling adventure for those seeking new heights. The venue also boasts a top-notch bowling arena, a challenging ninja warrior course, roller gliding, an exhilarating obstacle course, and cutting-edge sports simulators. For the daring and adventurous, there's a climbing wall to conquer. Additionally, Glitch houses an arcade zone featuring virtual reality (VR) experiences, transporting visitors to new dimensions of gaming. It's the perfect spot to host your child's birthday party, making it a memorable and fun-filled celebration.

Image Credit: Supplied

How to play the draws

Feeling lucky? Here’s how you can enter the draws. Each transaction of Dh80 until September 11 gives you a chance to play the exciting raffle draw. The more you spend, the more tickets to the raffle you accumulate, increasing your odds with each entry.

As for what’s on offer, this three-month campaign will see prizes handed out to more than 40 winners.

Each week there will be five winners. Week one winners, for instance, will take home five Monk passes to Glitch. Week two winners get Dh250 vouchers from Springfield; week three will see them take home Glitch merchandise. During week four, a Nine West Gift Hamper is up for grabs whereas in week five, winners take home a voucher worth Dh100 from the Chinese Star Restaurant. Week six sees a Bath & Body Works Hamper as a prize and week seven champions get a voucher worth Dh250 from The Face Shop. In week eight, winners get a Wingstop dine-in voucher worth Dh100.

In addition to weekly draws, once a month, the tickets will entitle shoppers to a monthly draw. The first month’s prize is unlimited access to Glitch for an entire year so the winners can explore all the rides, slides and thrilling experiences at their leisure. The second month’s prize is vouchers worth Dh1,000 from Al Ghurair Centre.

Image Credit: Supplied

Grand prize

At the end of the promotion period, in September, all those with tickets will be part of a grand draw, which gives them the opportunity to win their very own new Exeed LX. The grand prize will be awarded on September 15. Entries will be accepted until September 11.

Are you ready to play and win?