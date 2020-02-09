The NCM has issued a warning about blowing dust and sand that are causing poor visibility

Windy and dusty conditions are expected in major towns and cities across the UAE. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: It’s going to be a dusty Sunday as strong winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow into the atmosphere, and rough conditions at sea.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Southerly are blowing dust and sand that are causing poor visibility over some areas. Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions.

Such conditions have started at 10:30am today and are expected to continue until 4:00pm, NCM has warned UAE residents.

A yellow alert has been issued by NCM for residents in internal areas of the UAE with parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah being affected.

Conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough closer to Monday morning and the Oman Sea is expected to be relatively calm.

Skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s.