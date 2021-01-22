Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has published a video on his Instagram account sharing some of his dreams and practical experiences as well as his leadership vision.
The video was shared under the hashtag #leadershipglimpse along with a caption that reads: “I have dreams... and my dreams are big”.
In the video, Sheikh Mohammed speaks in the background saying: “I had dreams and my dreams got big because we travelled to Europe and the US since I was child. You know back then, the streets in the Emirates were sand. We had an unknown destiny. I was dreaming of having modern streets, ministries, tunnels, education and universities. We asked ourselves back then, would we ever have a united entity? Would we ever have a unified flag? I have dreams and my dreams are big”.
The video also features some photos of Sheikh Mohammed when he was young.