There are few brands as beloved globally – or with a logo as instantly recognisable – as IKEA, the do-it-yourself retailer that allows anyone to create stunning interiors for their home.

Known for its bright blue and yellow box-shaped stores and ultra-stylish but practical furnishings and fittings, the Swedish giant has a staunch following in the Middle East as part of the Al Futtaim Group – with new products always in hot demand.

Now, IKEA is gearing up to celebrate an incredible 30 years in the region and is keen to say a huge thank you to its customers. As part of the festivities, the retailer is on the hunt for two of its oldest and most loyal shoppers. Could that be you or someone you know?

The shout is officially out for two people who can share their fond memories of building IKEA furniture over the past three decades. The brand wants to hear how their solutions helped in organising their homes across the years – including which pieces of furniture have meant the most – and how IKEA continues to be a part of their life.

The two finalists will get a Dh1,000 voucher each from IKEA as a thank you for being a part of its journey in the UAE, while Gulf News will capture their day at the store as they splash their free cash.

To be in with a chance of winning, fans need to send a photo of a part of their home that shows a piece of IKEA furniture along with a rough date when the shot was taken - the older the photo, the better. They should also explain in a few lines why they have stayed with IKEA over the years and why it means so much to them.

All entries should be sent to promotions@gulfnews.com before Sunday, June 6, 4pm.

To mark 30 years, IKEA is also introducing fabulous new home furnishing ideas and solutions that are sustainable, affordable and functional to support the many changes that the pandemic has introduced to life at home.

What’s more, as part of the anniversary campaign IKEA family members who are shopping during the campaign in stores or online will have a chance to enter a raffle draw to win a mind-boggling Dh30,000 worth of home makeovers.

Winners will be able to select one room or multiple rooms in their homes for their makeover, with top IKEA interior designers on hand to assist in selecting the ideal furniture and designing the space.

This show of appreciation to its obsessed fan following comes on the back of a challenging year, with the brand understanding only too well the impact of Covid-19 on daily life. Against the backdrop of the pandemic, 78 per cent of customers surveyed globally agreed that home became a sanctuary with living spaces being transformed into offices, schools, gyms and playgrounds.

“With these changes, everyone is expected to build a space to pursue hobbies, spend more time in their outdoor space and also create a cosy workspace corner,” says Vinod Jayan, Managing Director at IKEA – UAE, Oman and Egypt. “And we want to be a part of this journey. As we turn 30, we want to offer new home furnishing ideas and solutions to inspire our customers to live a better everyday life.

“We cannot think of a better way to celebrate and appreciate this milestone than highlighting our 30-year-old products as a token of memory that made IKEA people’s first choice for home furnishing in the region. We want to thank all our customers for the past 30 years and welcome them to the next 30 at IKEA.’’

So don’t miss the chance to be IKEA’s official 30th anniversary winners and acknowledged top fans.

You’ll get the opportunity to blow Dh1,000 on a host of gorgeous new products and give your home a great new look for 2021 as you continue your journey with IKEA.