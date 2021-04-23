Image Credit: Supplied

The spring season offers a great opportunity to make a fresh start and reflect on what is the best way to enhance one’s health and wellness. Getting a health check is always the best way to assess those nagging concerns that cannot be postponed for another day.

Valiant Clinic & Hospital, a multispecialty boutique hospital that is known for delivering world-class diagnostic and wellness services, has focused on addressing some of the most common health issues that people face such as managing stress levels, finding the most effective diet, and wellness after Covid-19. It also puts women’s concerns to the fore such as teenage girls’ worries, postpartum care, and menopause.

As part of its commitment to enhance the overall well-being of the community and enable residents and visitors alike to improve their health, the hospital continuously innovates its array of exclusive services to cater to the growing needs of individuals. It offers a luxurious medical care environment served by global health professionals experienced in evidence-based healthcare.

To make it convenient to set appointments at any time, patients can use Valiant’s new digital feature Instant Booking Solution available on its website. The user-friendly application enables patients to choose the specialty, preferred physician, and time slot as well as personally check whether their insurance is eligible to use at the hospital.

A whole new view about fasting

As fasting is at the heart of the spirit of Ramadan, Valiant Clinic & Hospital is offering two consultations for Dh500 to help individuals with overweight conditions better manage their body needs while fasting.

Aahat Sajnani, Clinical Dietician at Valiant Clinic & Hospital, recommends that those who have weight concerns should always refer to scientific and medical guidance while observing their fast to ensure they are taking the most ideal approach to maintain their health. Sajnani clarifies that intermittent fasting is one practice that can be explored by those who are not fasting as part of a religious commitment and gain a host of health benefits such as weight loss, reduced inflammatory markers, and better glucose regulation.

Describing the difference between the Ramadan fasting and intermittent fasting, Sajnani says that intermittent fasting usually takes 14-18 hours of refraining from any food intake, while during Ramadan, the abstinence from food takes about 15-16 hours. Both efforts can bring a host of health benefits such as weight loss, reduced inflammatory markers and better blood glucose regulation.

The body naturally learns to tap into stored fats and convert that into energy during fasting period, which helps in weight loss and disease management. She further clarifies that people who fast during Ramadan may encounter health problems, not because of fasting, but due to the type of food and amount eaten after ending the fast.

“Eating lots of fried, fatty, and sugary foods in large quantities during iftar gatherings create the imbalance as it only produces excessive calories in the body. To gain the health benefits of intermittent fasting during Ramadan, a balanced nutrient-dense meal with proteins, healthy carbohydrates, and vegetables will keep one nourished and fuelled, especially during suhour as it sets the tone for the day and gives you long, sustained energy,” she adds.

“Fasting has healing powers and positive impact on the body based on studies as well as ancient practices that point to the value of fasting in renewing one’s health. However, one must be aware of the body’s specific conditions and what changes can take place during the process, as well as the ideal diet to support them throughout the month-long observance.”

Managing health during Covid-19

To support the UAE’s vaccination drive, Valiant Clinic & Hospital is now providing private services for Sinopharm vaccines, and people can now conveniently book their appointments through Valiant’s website.

To further assure patients who previously contracted Covid-19 and ensure them that they are on track to regaining their full health, it offers a post-Covid wellness assessment for Dh1,680, which include physician consultation and several physical examinations such as CBC, CRP, D-Dimer, Creatinine, AST, ALT, ECG, X-ray, and spirometry.

An advanced cardiology assessment is also part of the package to include a consultation with a cardiologist and an echocardiogram.

Understanding metabolic syndrome

To support individuals facing lifestyle conditions, Valiant Clinic & Hospital has introduced a permanent programme, Metabolic Syndrome and Diabetes Prevention. Metabolic syndrome is defined as a cluster of conditions that occur simultaneously in the body such as increased blood pressure, high blood sugar levels, excess body fats around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels.

Dr Donatella Casiglia, Specialist for Diabetes and Endocrinology, Valiant Clinic & Hospital, explains that taking care of the body’s system and understanding its processes is necessary especially during this month, highlighting that metabolic syndrome is a growing health concern that must not be ignored as it is associated with one’s increased risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, noting that weight issues must be guarded well and addressed immediately.

She further explains that most of the disorders brought about by metabolic syndrome are not easily visible or symptoms are often hidden. However, a large waist circumference and high blood sugar levels, as well as increased thirst and urination, fatigue, and blurry vision are key signs of diabetes. The risk factors of metabolic syndrome are age, ethnic background, obesity, diabetes, as well as other diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver, polycystic ovary syndrome, and sleep apnea.

“A lifelong commitment to a healthy lifestyle can significantly improve one’s condition or even prevent metabolic syndrome from occurring. However, certain practices such as 30 minutes of active physical workout, nutritious diet that has more vegetables, fruits, lean protein, and grains, limiting saturated fats and salt content, and cutting on smoking are essential habits to make the change,” Dr Casiglia advises.

Women’s wellness

For women, Valiant Clinic & Hospital has designed the Women’s Psychology & Health Wellness programme offering a range of packages for various age groups. Adolescent girls age 12-15 can benefit from the puberty wellness package worth Dh3,400 and get up to three visits with a clinical psychologist, as well as consultation with a pediatrician and a dietician to refer the changes taking place in their body, including weight fluctuations, mood swings, occurrence of acne, appearance changes and menarche, among others.

Women who just delivered a baby are also covered in the programme to address cases of postpartum depression. For Dh3,900, they can benefit from the package to consult with specialists in family medicine for physical assessment, two consultations with a dietician, and two visits with a psychologist. Meanwhile, women from age group 40-55 who may be experiencing menopausal symptoms can take advantage of the range of consultations worth Dh5,800 to help them enhance their symptoms such as irritability, mood swings, depression, anxiety, and fatigue, and be tested by a family doctor, including up to four consultations with a clinical psychologist, a gynecologist, and a dietician.

Beating stress

People dealing with stress can also start working on a programme to better manage their situation and benefit from its latest package offering at Dh5,565. The patient gets to be checked by a general physician for the assessment of cortisol; thyroid stimulating hormone; Vitamin B16, B12, and D; magnesium and ferritin; and lipid panel and FBS/HbA1c.

Apart from this, two visits with a dietician and four visits to a clinical psychologist assure the patient of a path towards a renewed mental and physical health.

Served by a world-class team of specialists, Valiant Clinic & Hospital leverages its luxurious facility to raise the importance of essential wellbeing and promote regular checkups to ensure that one’s wellness journey is carefully monitored. Recently, the luxury hospital has also secured its licence to operate 24X7 for walk-in patients seeking to meet a general practitioner. This enables community members to get a direct consultation at any time without the need to schedule for an appointment.

