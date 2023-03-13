Fed up of needing multiple pairs of shoes for different modes of training? Wondered how it would feel to use the same shoe for every workout? US brand Under Armour has made this a reality with the launch of Flow Dynamic, the ultimate training shoe.
Targeted at the team sports athlete, the all-new Flow Dynamic is suitable for all kinds of training. Thanks to Under Armour’s advanced technology, it combines the bounce and cushioning of a running shoe with the support and grip of a weightlifting shoe. From the most explosive workout at the gym involving sled pulls and dead lifts to the fastest outdoor run, this multipurpose training shoe is designed to tackle any training routine.
Developed using ultra-modern technology, Flow Dynamic’s rubber-free sole grips just about any surface. Its responsive cushioning technology offers a bouncy footbed, lightweight sole and added stability. The locked-in support keeps both feet and ankle secure to support the foot during explosive movements and increases ground traction.
That’s why Flow Dynamic is the ultimate — and the most versatile — training shoe yet. It lets you run, lift, crush another set and meet new personal bests without needing to change shoes.
Get your hands on the new Flow Dynamic range that serves every workout at all Under Armour brand houses and online at Underarmour.ae for Dh599.