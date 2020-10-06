File image Image Credit: Gulf News/archive

Abu Dhabi: National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Committee announced that UAE conducted over 10 million tests since the beginning of the pandemic. UAE is now the first country in the world to in the number of tests per capita conducted for countries with a population exceeding one million.

NCEMA announced the updates on Twitter, adding: "Compared to the previous week, this week saw an increase of 23% in the number of recovered cases, regrettably the number of deaths also increased by 73%, however the death to total cases rate in September is the lowest in the world."

About the COVID-19 vaccine trials, the authority said that the vaccine given doesn't reduce risk of infection, especially since it is a trial period. This period is dedicated to understanding the conditions and factors surrounding volunteers and the vaccine doses they received. NCEMA tweeted, "Contrary to what has been circulating, volunteers who have taken doses of the vaccine for COVID-19 need to continue to follow precautionary measures in order to preserve their health and the safety of others."

Flu and COVID-19

NCEMA also addressed the confusions surrounding the flu season and the COVID-19 outbreak. The authority reminded residents that it is possible to be infected by both viruses as they are in circulation simultaenously. The only way to distinguish symptoms would be a lab test the authority said, posting on Twitter: "The two viruses cause the same symptoms such as high temperatures, body pain, fatigue and coughing, and the best approach to differentiate between them is only through laboratory testing."